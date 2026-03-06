Netflix's new Peaky Blinders movie debuts to rave reviews and a near-perfect Rotten Tomatoes score
Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man holds up to the success of the series so far
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Peaky Blinders' big screen debut has so far proved successful, as new movie Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man has landed a rather impressive Rotten Tomatoes score.
The film sits at 93% on Rotten Tomatoes, which is ironic as that is the same score that the Peaky Blinders series as a whole has, with seasons 2, 3, and 6 scoring 100%.
Critics seem largely impressed with the film, with many praising Cillian Murphy's return to the role of Brummie gangster Tommy Shelby. "Cillian Murphy's TV icon Tommy Shelby commands the big screen just as well," said Tori Brazier from Metro, and M.N. Miller from Fandomwire echoed, "Murphy's creation of Tommy is haunting, centered, and controlled. His turn is post-war trauma distilled into a performance of pure criminal introspection."
The good news for longtime franchise fans is that a lot of critics say the movie holds up the series, to which it acts as a sequel. "The Immortal Man captures what made the original series so watchable," said Consequence writer Liz Shannon Miller, and Nikki Baughan from Screen Daily said, "Propulsive and entertaining, Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man has plenty to keep fans happy and a wider audience engaged."
Not everyone is a fan, though, as Chris Bennion from the Daily Telegraph said the movie has "verve and swagger and real love for the time and the place. But this is Tommy Shelby and the Peaky Blinders playing their greatest hits on what feels a little like a farewell tour. Those peaks just aren't as razor-sharp as they used to be."
Set in the midst of World War 2, The Immortal Man sees Tommy Shelby return to a bombed-out Birmingham years after he was exiled. But, as the gangster becomes involved in secret wartime missions, he must face old threats from his past. The movie is directed by Tom Harper and written by series creator Steven Knight. The Immortal Man sees Rebecca Ferguson and Barry Keoghan join the Peaky Blinders clan.
The movie acts as a conclusion to Shelby's story years after the main series came to an end with its sixth season. In an interview with GamesRadar+, Murphy said he sees the movie as a "present to the fans" and a "return on their investment," but confirms the feature will provide a "natural conclusion" for Tommy Shelby.
Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox
Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man is out now in selected theaters and releases on Netflix on March 20. For more, check out our list of the best Netflix movies, and keep up with the most exciting upcoming movies on the way.
I'm the Junior Social Media Editor here at GamesRadar+, handling all of Total Film's social platforms. However, I also write, covering all things film and TV for the site's entertainment section. I joined GamesRadar+ in 2023 and have been here ever since. I previously worked in communications after graduating with an MA in journalism. In my spare time, you can find me binging horror movies or getting lost in a cosy little game on my Switch.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.