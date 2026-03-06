Netflix's new Peaky Blinders movie debuts to rave reviews and a near-perfect Rotten Tomatoes score

Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man holds up to the success of the series so far

Peaky Blinders' big screen debut has so far proved successful, as new movie Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man has landed a rather impressive Rotten Tomatoes score.

The film sits at 93% on Rotten Tomatoes, which is ironic as that is the same score that the Peaky Blinders series as a whole has, with seasons 2, 3, and 6 scoring 100%.

