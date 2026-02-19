Glen Powell's new crime thriller movie How to Make a Killing debuts to disappointing Rotten Tomatoes score

Glen Powell as Beckett Redfellow in How to Make a Killing
(Image credit: StudioCanal)

The new crime thriller movie How to Make a Killing, which stars Glen Powell and Margaret Qualley, has debuted to a disappointing Rotten Tomatoes score.

The film sees Powell play Becket Redfellow, whose mother was disowned by her rich family before he was born. But, he intends to pick off his relatives to inherit a fortune anyway. Qualley plays Becket's friend Julia Steinway.

However, not everyone is unimpressed. "How to Make a Killing boasts an opening so strong that it buys enough audience goodwill to coast through nearly its entire running time. That’s priceless in a screwball murder movie in which everyone’s soul is for sale," says Amy Nicholson's review for the Los Angeles Times.

"In the age of Dexter and Succession and Beef, How to Make a Killing just plays as a patchy amusement. Yet I was held by it; the film’s acrid riffs on the hidden depravity of the new greed culture keep it aloft," says Variety's Owen Gleiberman.

