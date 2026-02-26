Scream 7 just dethroned Scream 3 for lowest Rotten Tomatoes score of the franchise

The first reviews for Scream 7 are here... and they're not great.

At the time of writing, Scream 7 sits at a 40% on Rotten Tomatoes... though it debuted to 43%, climbed up a little to 45%, and went back down again. Needless to say, reactions to the seventh (and not so final) film in the franchise have been negative to mixed at best.

Den of Geek gave it 2/5 stars, writing that the movie is absent of the "wit, metatextual irony, and visual flair that’s marked every other installment." Put simply by The Hollywood Reporter: "There’s a rote quality to the proceedings that makes Scream 7 feel like a slog despite its high body count." Our own 3-star review does call it "enjoyably self-aware and satisfyingly bloody," but adds that it isn't as sharp or as smart as the other entries.

