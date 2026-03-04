After being unceremoniously pulled from the release schedule, M3GAN spin-off SOULM8TE sparks back to life with an R-rating by the MPAA
Is the next installment in the M3GAN universe getting another shot at life?
SOULM8TE, the previously announced M3GAN spin-off movie, still doesn't have a release date... but it does have an official MPAA rating.
According to BloodyDisgusting, the MPAA has given SOULM8TE an R rating for strong violence, gore, sexual content, graphic nudity, and language. This is pretty interesting given that both M3GAN movies were rated PG-13... and the fact that we're still not sure if the film will still even be released at all (or at least any time soon).
It was announced back in December that Universal Pictures had not only scrubbed the film from its release calendar, but had dropped it entirely (and gave its initial January 2026 release date to that Cujo-inspired monkey horror movie). Last we heard, Blumhouse and Atomic Monster were looking for a new distributor.
The movie was announced back in June 2024 as a new film set within the M3GAN universe that stars Lily Sullivan as an AI bot who is acquired by a recently widowed man to cope with the loss of his recently deceased wife. In an attempt to create a sentient partner (not dissimilar to the premise of Companion), he ends up turning what was supposed to be a harmless lovebot into a deadly robot. The cast includes Claudia Doumit, Isabelle Bonfrer, Emma Ramos, and Sydney Blackburn.
Footage was shown behind closed doors at CinemaCon back in 2025, but it has yet to be released to the public. There also haven't been any trailers or first-look images... but an official rating means we might be moving toward an inevitable release date.
