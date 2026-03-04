After being unceremoniously pulled from the release schedule, M3GAN spin-off SOULM8TE sparks back to life with an R-rating by the MPAA

Is the next installment in the M3GAN universe getting another shot at life?

SOULM8TE, the previously announced M3GAN spin-off movie, still doesn't have a release date... but it does have an official MPAA rating.

According to BloodyDisgusting, the MPAA has given SOULM8TE an R rating for strong violence, gore, sexual content, graphic nudity, and language. This is pretty interesting given that both M3GAN movies were rated PG-13... and the fact that we're still not sure if the film will still even be released at all (or at least any time soon).

