New clip from Evil Dead Rise director's The Mummy movie quite literally unpacks the Universal monster

A chilling new clip for Lee Cronin's The Mummy has been unleashed – and it's all forensics, frights, and fingernails.

Warner Bros. took to social media on February 26 to share the 55-second teaser, which sees two characters investigating a recently unearthed sarcophagus. In what looks to be a museum of sorts, the pair lift the lid from the crypt and cautiously start unwrapping the human-shaped bundle inside.

When one of them exposes a gnarled hand and pale face, he orders the other to come in for a closer look. But when she snaps a photo of the deceased, he gasps – and starts thrashing around as a beetle crawls out of his wide-open mouth.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Seemingly taking as much inspiration from the likes of Evil Dead and Stephen King's Pet Sematary as it is Karl Freunds' Universal Monsters classic, The Mummy follows a journalist (Jack Reynor) and his wife (Laia Costa), as they're reunited with their young daughter after eight years. Trouble is, Katie, their formerly missing littlun, was the one found in the sarcophagus and, well, she's been quite... changed by the experience...

"It's an insane mashup to suggest, but [this film is] almost one part Poltergeist and one part Seven, but put through my lens and the way that I like to entertain people," Cronin previously teased to IGN. "I'm a child of Spielberg, no doubt. I was massively influenced by that. So when I talk about Poltergeist, what I mean is the domestic circumstances and the warmth of the family. And when I talk about Seven, what I mean is the dark, investigative angle and the secrets that exist behind it. The blending of mystery and horror with the family that we fall in love with was the most appealing thing to me."

Lee Cronin's The Mummy releases on April 17. For more, check out our guide to all the upcoming horror movies heading our way, or look to our picks of the most exciting upcoming movies of the year.