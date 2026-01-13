First look at new horror movie The Mummy comes with a secret message, but you need to know Morse code to figure it out

Warner Bros. dropped our first look at The Mummy, the new horror movie from Evil Dead Rise's Lee Cronin yesterday – and boy, does it promise some gory frights. To hype us up even more, the filmmaker shared a statement teasing the film across his social media, too, though you'd have to be familiar with Morse code to figure out what it says.

Fortunately, Cronin refused to keep his secrets buried, posting the hidden text alongside a key on how to decipher it. "In ancient Egyptian civilization, dark spirits and visions of the dead were never an illusion," the quote reads. "Some that passed over were gone forever, but an unlucky few were consumed by a darkness far more evil than anyone could have ever imagined. Today it begins." Check it out below.

Up until now, The Mummy's plot details had remained... under wraps, but thanks to the promo and a synopsis, we finally know now that it'll center around a journalist (Jack Reynor), who loses his daughter Katie (Natalie Grace) during a job in the desert. Eight years later, the youngster returns – and the family quickly learns that not all reunions are joyful.

Shylo Molina, May Elghety, Hayat Camille, Verónica Falcón, Laia Costa (The Wheel of Time), and May Calamawy (Moon Knight) round out the supporting cast.

Talking to IGN, Cronin described the flick as "one part Poltergeist", given its "domestic circumstances" and familial focus. The other part? David Fincher's Seven, thanks to its "dark, investigative angle." We can't wait to see what he has in store for us.

Lee Cronin's The Mummy releases on April 17. For more, check out our guide to all the upcoming horror movies heading our way, or look to our picks of the most exciting upcoming movies of the year.