Passenger horror movie trailer leaks online, and it looks like the scariest movie of 2026

Passenger could be the most frightening movie of the year

The Last Voyage of the Demeter
(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

The trailer for upcoming horror movie Passenger is currently playing in theaters, and it's teasing what could be the scariest film of the year.

The footage has leaked online, though we won't share it here. Instead, we'll tell you that the trailer starts with two friends travelling together down a dark road in the woods. Already, that should set alarm bells ringing…

Naturally, the survivor of the duo hits the gas and does his best to get out of there, though, mysteriously, he keeps seeing a figure standing by the side of the road. He sees this figure over and over… until a jump scare that will leave you screaming ends the teaser.

The Last Voyage of the Demeter helmer André Ovredal directs, and Melissa Leo, Jacob Scipio, and Lou Llobell star.

