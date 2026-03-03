Passenger horror movie trailer leaks online, and it looks like the scariest movie of 2026

The trailer for upcoming horror movie Passenger is currently playing in theaters, and it's teasing what could be the scariest film of the year.

The footage has leaked online, though we won't share it here. Instead, we'll tell you that the trailer starts with two friends travelling together down a dark road in the woods. Already, that should set alarm bells ringing…

The trouble begins when one of the pals needs a bathroom break. They pull over to the side of the road and, as the first man is going about his business, the horn suddenly sounds from the car in one long beep. Disgruntled, the man runs back to the vehicle, only to find his friend has vanished. After he gets in the car, the friend is thrown through the windshield. "Help me," he whispers, before he's dragged away by an unseen foe.

Naturally, the survivor of the duo hits the gas and does his best to get out of there, though, mysteriously, he keeps seeing a figure standing by the side of the road. He sees this figure over and over… until a jump scare that will leave you screaming ends the teaser.

"A few weeks into their van life adventure, a young couple witnesses a horrific accident that leaves the driver dead. Soon they're being pursued by a demonic stalker who's impossible to outrun and follows them wherever they go," reads the synopsis.

The Last Voyage of the Demeter helmer André Ovredal directs, and Melissa Leo, Jacob Scipio, and Lou Llobell star.

Passenger arrives this May 29. In the meantime, you can fill out your watchlist with our guide to the best horror movies to watch now.