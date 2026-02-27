Scary Movie 6 trailer leaks are all over the internet, and even Marlon Wayans is getting in on the fun: "Bootlegging my own teaser"
The Scary Movie 6 trailer is almost here
With Scream 7 in theaters now, another iconic horror franchise is also making a comeback: Scary Movie.
The Scary Movie 6 trailer is playing exclusively ahead of Scream 7, and, as you might expect, leaks are all over the internet already. Obviously, we won't share any of them here, but you can rest assured the reaction is so far very positive.
In fact, star and co-writer Marlon Wayans has even got in on the fun, posting a video of himself heading into the theater to watch the teaser with a crowd. "Bootlegging my own teaser," he jokes in the clip, which you can watch below.
In the video, we see a parody of the Scream 6 subway scene, with the trailer soundtracked by Eminem's 'Without Me.' The crowd is laughing and applauding, and Wayans says, "That's a crazy reaction," as he heads out.
Not much is known about Scary Movie 6 just yet, though it's pretty much a given that it will follow the franchise's track record of satirizing horror trends. We already know the film will parody Sinners, Weapons, and A Quiet Place.
As for Scream 7, the film has debuted to a franchise-low Rotten Tomatoes score. Our own Scream 7 review says: "The seventh and supposedly final Scream is never as sharp or as smart as the series' best, but it still has a few neat tricks up its billowing sleeve. Enjoyably self-aware and satisfyingly bloody, this may be imitation Craven, but it proves Scream's slasher-whodunnit formula is still potent enough to thrill."
For more on the movie, check out our Scream 7 ending explained. You can also see all the upcoming horror movies with our guide through the link.
