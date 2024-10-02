Scream 7 release date, cast, plot, and everything else we know so far

The Scream 7 release date has just been revealed, so lock your doors and hide those kitchen knives because Ghostface is officially coming back to town. That's right, after a year of production uncertainty following the release of 2023's Scream 6, we finally have some news about one of the most anticipated upcoming horror movies around!

In case you need a quick refresher on some of the best horror movies ever made, Scream kickstarted a global phenomenon back when it was first released in 1996. For years, we've followed Sidney Prescott's never-ending battle with the masked killer Ghostface. Since Sidney's first showdown, there has been a ton of sequels. The most recent sequels are Tyler Gillett and Matt Bettinelli-Olpin's Scream 5 and Scream 6 - which changed the story, introduced new characters, and put Sidney on the sidelines.

However, Scream 7 has a new director at the helm, has had a series of casting changes, and is looking to shake everything up once again. So, ahead of the next slasher outing, we've gathered all the information you need down below. From the Scream 7 release date, cast, plot, and more, here is a complete breakdown for the upcoming horror movie.

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

After a series of delays and production roadblocks, the Scream 7 release date is now confirmed as February 27, 2026.

It's a relief that we finally know when Scream 7 will be hitting our screens. The upcoming horror movie has been in the works since August 2023. Due to the SAG AFTRA strikes and some casting changes, the sequel has been in limbo for quite some time. In December 2023, Christopher Landon also stepped down as director, so needless to say, we were all worried about Ghostface's fate.

However, it seems like the flick's new director, Kevin Williamson (the writer of the original 1996 Scream), has set things back on track. We're hopeful that Scream 7's release date is now set in stone, and there will be no more delays on the horizon.

Scream 7 plot

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

We don't have any story details for Scream 7 yet, but thanks to some casting updates and departures we do know that we'll be taking a sharp turn away from the plotlines set up in Scream 5 and Scream 6. Both Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega won't be returning for the sequel. This means that Sam's storyline is done after she took a page from her father's (Billy Loomis) book and stabbed her enemies.

From how Scream 6 ended (read our Scream 6 ending explained guide for more details on that), it seemed like Scream 7 would have shown us a final girl turned killer and potentially have Sam as the next Ghostface. However, with that out the window, we are betting that Scream 7's story will be going back to the franchise roots and will have us following Neve Campbell's Sidney Prescott once again. That's right, Sidney is back, folks after Campbell didn't appear in the sixth instalment.

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Campbell shared that Scream 7 will be centered around her character, and although she hasn't seen the script yet, fans can expect a similar dynamic to the one we've seen in the recent Halloween movies with Jamie Lee Curtis and Michaell Myers. David Gordon Green's 2018 Halloween showed us Laurie Strode fighting back against the man who traumatized her when she was a teen. Sidney obviously went through something very similar.

However, Ghostface has been a collection of different killers, so we're keen to see how everything ties together. Who knows, maybe we'll finally see Stu Macher (Matthew Lillard) again. After all, we never saw his death on-screen during the original Scream movie, so he may be after Sidney once again, now ready to finish the job. Stay tuned as more updates come our way!

Scream 7 cast

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

As mentioned above, there are big changes when it comes to the Scream 7 cast. Melissa Barrera was fired from the sequel and Jenna Ortega also announced her departure. The two characters, Sam Carpenter and Tara Carpenter, have been the main focus of the Scream plot since Scream 5, and it's also currently uncertain if Jasmin Savoy Brown and Mason Gooding will return as Mindy and Chad either.

However, we do know for certain that Neve Campbell will return as Sidney Prescott. This is great news for fans since the only Scream movie without Campbell was Scream 6, and she's as iconic as Ghostface at this point, having long been the mascot for kick-ass final girls in the best slasher movies.

Patrick Dempsey as Det. Mark Kincaid and Courtney Cox as Gale Weathers are also rumored to be making an appearance in the upcoming movie. However, their casting hasn't been officially confirmed yet. We'll keep you posted as more news heads our way, so keep an eye on this page.

Is there a Scream 7 trailer yet?

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

No, unfortunately, there isn't a trailer for Scream 7 yet, and we likely won't get one until late 2025. With the 2026 release date now set in stone and post-production still needed, footage just isn't ready yet. So, we'll need to be patient.

Still, that means that there is plenty of time for you to re-watch all the Scream movies in order again. And if you need a refresher, you can also read our 2022 Scream review.

