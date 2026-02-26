Neve Campbell already has a "great idea" for Scream 8, but only if the fans respond well to Scream 7: "If they want it, we'll certainly give it to them"
It looks like Scream 7 isn't the final movie after all
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Scream 7 hasn't even hit US theatres yet, but director Kevin Williamson says the team has already started to think of Scream 8, and says that star Neve Campbell already has ideas for another sequel.
"When you're sitting on the set at 3:00 in the morning, you're like, 'Well, what would Scream 8 be about?' And you just start spit-balling," said Williamson to Deadline at the Scream 7 world premiere in Los Angeles. "Neve had this great idea, and everyone seemed to run with it."
However, it sounds like Scream 8 all depends on the success of Scream 7. "If this movie works and people want it, we're here for the fans," added Williamson. "So, if they want it, we'll certainly give it to them." Scream 7 is on track to make between $55 million and $65 million during opening weekend, which would make it the biggest opening in the franchise. Scream 6 currently holds that title, with $44 million in 2023.
Scream 7 welcomes back Campbell as Sidney Prescott, who has built a quiet life for herself and her family away from Woodsboro and her dark past. However, the final girl is flung straight back into survival mode when a new Ghostface killer sets their sights on her family, including her daughter Tatum (Isabel May), who is now the same age Sidney was in the very first Scream movie in 1996.
Scream 7 is Campbell's sixth Scream movie, after making a small cameo in Scream 5 and sitting out of Scream 6 entirely. When we asked Campbell if she would return for Scream 8, the star told GamesRadar+, "Well, I can't speak to that because you don't know what happens to me in this one." However, with the star already making plans for another sequel, maybe Sidney does make it out alive for the sixth time after all.
Alongside Campbell, Scream 7 also welcomes back franchise originals Courteney Cox, David Arquette, Scott Foley, and Matthew Lillard, as well as Scream 5 and 6 stars Jasmin Savoy Brown and Mason Gooding. Newcomers include Joel McHale, Asa Germann, Mckenna Grace, Sam Rechner, and Anna Camp.
Scream 7 is out in the UK now and hits theatres in the US on February 27. For more, check out our ranking of the best Scream movies, and keep up with upcoming horror movies heading your way.
Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox
I'm the Junior Social Media Editor here at GamesRadar+, handling all of Total Film's social platforms. However, I also write, covering all things film and TV for the site's entertainment section. I joined GamesRadar+ in 2023 and have been here ever since. I previously worked in communications after graduating with an MA in journalism. In my spare time, you can find me binging horror movies or getting lost in a cosy little game on my Switch.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.