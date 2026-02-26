Neve Campbell already has a "great idea" for Scream 8, but only if the fans respond well to Scream 7: "If they want it, we'll certainly give it to them"

It looks like Scream 7 isn't the final movie after all

Scream 7 hasn't even hit US theatres yet, but director Kevin Williamson says the team has already started to think of Scream 8, and says that star Neve Campbell already has ideas for another sequel.

"When you're sitting on the set at 3:00 in the morning, you're like, 'Well, what would Scream 8 be about?' And you just start spit-balling," said Williamson to Deadline at the Scream 7 world premiere in Los Angeles. "Neve had this great idea, and everyone seemed to run with it."

