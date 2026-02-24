Neve Campbell says Scream 7 won't be "as gory" as Scream 5 and 6, and feels like those sequels went "off path" from Wes Craven's original vision
The most recent Scream sequels were a bit too gory for OG star Neve Campbell
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Every Friday
GamesRadar+
Your weekly update on everything you could ever want to know about the games you already love, games we know you're going to love in the near future, and tales from the communities that surround them.
Every Thursday
GTA 6 O'clock
Our special GTA 6 newsletter, with breaking news, insider info, and rumor analysis from the award-winning GTA 6 O'clock experts.
Every Friday
Knowledge
From the creators of Edge: A weekly videogame industry newsletter with analysis from expert writers, guidance from professionals, and insight into what's on the horizon.
Every Thursday
The Setup
Hardware nerds unite, sign up to our free tech newsletter for a weekly digest of the hottest new tech, the latest gadgets on the test bench, and much more.
Every Wednesday
Switch 2 Spotlight
Sign up to our new Switch 2 newsletter, where we bring you the latest talking points on Nintendo's new console each week, bring you up to date on the news, and recommend what games to play.
Every Saturday
The Watchlist
Subscribe for a weekly digest of the movie and TV news that matters, direct to your inbox. From first-look trailers, interviews, reviews and explainers, we've got you covered.
Once a month
SFX
Get sneak previews, exclusive competitions and details of special events each month!
Original Scream star Neve Campbell has promised that Scream 7 will return to what franchise creator Wes Craven had in mind for the slasher saga after recent sequels went a little "bit far" in terms of levels of gore.
"I had felt that those last 2 were sort of, uh, went in a direction that was sort of off path with Wes, with how he did gore, or how he did the killings," said Campbell in an interview with Evolution Of Horror. "I had felt that, for my personal preference, it was a bit far. If it’s grounded, it’s okay. It’s going to be more effective if it’s grounded."
Craven directed the first four Scream movies before he sadly passed in 2015, with Scream 7 director Kevin Williamson penning the script for each addition. Then, 11 years later, Ready or Not directing duo Tyler Gillett and Matt Bettinelli-Olpin took the reins with the fifth Scream movie, followed by Scream 6 in 2023. Despite the new sequels winning many fans over, it is undeniable that Scream 5 and 6 feel a little different from the rest of the franchise, both in terms of tone and level of gore.
Campbell is not the first original star to notice the difference, either. In an interview with GamesRadar+, Matthew Lillard, who plays one of the Ghostface killers in the first movie, said that although he thought that Gillett and Bettinelli-Olpin were taking the franchise in a "really exciting" direction, he "thought the movie got too violent." The star pointed out one scene in Scream 6 where Ghostface goes to shoot up a store, adding, "I don’t think Ghostface ever needs a shotgun."
However, although Scream 7 is "not as gory" as its recent predecessors, Campbell says "there are definitely scenes that are very gory," adding, "for the people who love gore, it’s definitely there." The sequel shakes up Campbell's Sidney Prescott's quiet new life when a new Ghostface killer makes her and her daughter (Isabel May) the target.
Scream 7 hits theatres in the US on February 27 and in the UK on February 26. For more, check out our ranking of the best Scream movies, and keep up with upcoming horror movies heading your way.
Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox
I'm the Junior Social Media Editor here at GamesRadar+, handling all of Total Film's social platforms. However, I also write, covering all things film and TV for the site's entertainment section. I joined GamesRadar+ in 2023 and have been here ever since. I previously worked in communications after graduating with an MA in journalism. In my spare time, you can find me binging horror movies or getting lost in a cosy little game on my Switch.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.