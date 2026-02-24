Neve Campbell says Scream 7 won't be "as gory" as Scream 5 and 6, and feels like those sequels went "off path" from Wes Craven's original vision

The most recent Scream sequels were a bit too gory for OG star Neve Campbell

Ghostface in Scream 7
Original Scream star Neve Campbell has promised that Scream 7 will return to what franchise creator Wes Craven had in mind for the slasher saga after recent sequels went a little "bit far" in terms of levels of gore.

"I had felt that those last 2 were sort of, uh, went in a direction that was sort of off path with Wes, with how he did gore, or how he did the killings," said Campbell in an interview with Evolution Of Horror. "I had felt that, for my personal preference, it was a bit far. If it’s grounded, it’s okay. It’s going to be more effective if it’s grounded."

Campbell is not the first original star to notice the difference, either. In an interview with GamesRadar+, Matthew Lillard, who plays one of the Ghostface killers in the first movie, said that although he thought that Gillett and Bettinelli-Olpin were taking the franchise in a "really exciting" direction, he "thought the movie got too violent." The star pointed out one scene in Scream 6 where Ghostface goes to shoot up a store, adding, "I don’t think Ghostface ever needs a shotgun."

However, although Scream 7 is "not as gory" as its recent predecessors, Campbell says "there are definitely scenes that are very gory," adding, "for the people who love gore, it’s definitely there." The sequel shakes up Campbell's Sidney Prescott's quiet new life when a new Ghostface killer makes her and her daughter (Isabel May) the target.

