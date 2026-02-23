Final girl Neve Campbell shares her favourite moment from the first Scream movie, and her reaction to finding out the OG cast would return for Scream 7: "I was crying"
Exclusive: Neve Campbell says she was the person who asked original writer Kevin Williamson to return
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Every Friday
GamesRadar+
Your weekly update on everything you could ever want to know about the games you already love, games we know you're going to love in the near future, and tales from the communities that surround them.
Every Thursday
GTA 6 O'clock
Our special GTA 6 newsletter, with breaking news, insider info, and rumor analysis from the award-winning GTA 6 O'clock experts.
Every Friday
Knowledge
From the creators of Edge: A weekly videogame industry newsletter with analysis from expert writers, guidance from professionals, and insight into what's on the horizon.
Every Thursday
The Setup
Hardware nerds unite, sign up to our free tech newsletter for a weekly digest of the hottest new tech, the latest gadgets on the test bench, and much more.
Every Wednesday
Switch 2 Spotlight
Sign up to our new Switch 2 newsletter, where we bring you the latest talking points on Nintendo's new console each week, bring you up to date on the news, and recommend what games to play.
Every Saturday
The Watchlist
Subscribe for a weekly digest of the movie and TV news that matters, direct to your inbox. From first-look trailers, interviews, reviews and explainers, we've got you covered.
Once a month
SFX
Get sneak previews, exclusive competitions and details of special events each month!
After 30 years, Scream fans have heard all of the bits of trivia from the making of the original 1996 movie, such as Skeet Ulrich accidentally being stabbed by an umbrella or the fact that David Arquette's character, Dewey, was actually supposed to be killed off. However, Campbell says her most prized recollection actually happened after the cameras stopped rolling.
"I do like the memory of, you know, on the first film, we'd all had such a beautiful experience together and it had been so meaningful that we had this dinner at the end of the film where we each gave a toast and talked about what the experience had meant to them, and you know what we were hoping for in the future," said Campbell in an interview with GamesRadar+. "And I still remember that day dearly."
The cast of the first Scream movie probably did not know what they were in for, and could not have predicted the impact the slasher movie would have on the horror genre or that the franchise would live on over three decades. However, over the years, the Scream movies have seen fewer original stars return, with Arquette dying in Scream 5, and Campbell failing to return for Scream 6. That is, until now.
That is what makes Scream 7 so special. The upcoming sequel marks the reunion of four OG stars as well as the writer behind the first four Scream movies, Kevin Williamson, returning to direct. Alongside Campbell, Scream 7 includes Courteney Cox as sassy weather girl Gale Weathers, as well as Arquette's detective Dewey Riley, and one of the very first Ghostface killers, Stu Macher, played by Matthew Lillard.
When asked about the reunion, Campbell says, "I was excited, you know, I got to ask Kevin to direct it. Actually, when they came to me, the studio came to me and told me the concept of the movie. We were trying to figure out who the director should be, and obviously Kevin was the first name. So, yeah, I got to ask him, and he was crying, and I was crying. We were very happy."
However, you may be wondering how Dewey and Stu will appear in the new movie when both characters seemingly died. Dewey was killed by Ghostface in Scream 5, and Stu was killed in the first film when Sidney pushed a TV onto his head. It is not clear whether or not the characters will come back as visions like Skeet Ulrich did in Scream 5, or if they will pull a Michael Myers in Halloween and rise from the grave.
Scream 7 hits theatres in the US on February 27 and in the UK on February 26. For more, check out our ranking of the best Scream movies, and keep up with upcoming horror movies heading your way.
Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox
I'm the Junior Social Media Editor here at GamesRadar+, handling all of Total Film's social platforms. However, I also write, covering all things film and TV for the site's entertainment section. I joined GamesRadar+ in 2023 and have been here ever since. I previously worked in communications after graduating with an MA in journalism. In my spare time, you can find me binging horror movies or getting lost in a cosy little game on my Switch.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.