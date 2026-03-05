Resident Evil Requiem Leon actor says he's "cautiously optimistic" about upcoming film adaptation from Weapons director Zach Cregger

Exclusive: But Nick Apostolides has some faith in Cregger's adaptation

Resident Evil Requiem
(Image credit: Capcom)

Resident Evil Requiem voice actor Nick Apostolides says he'll be seated in the theater when the time comes for Zach Cregger's Resident Evil movie to hit the big screen.

"I'm cautiously optimistic," Apostolides, who provides the voice and motion capture for main Leon Kennedy, tells GamesRadar+. "This is the first time I'm really a big fan of the director's previous works. I think he's a very talented guy. He's got a great vision. And the fact that I read somewhere that the studios have kind of given him a lot of control and just said, 'Do what you want to do, we trust you.' Because Weapons was fantastic and made a lot of money, and so the fact that they're letting him go, I think he's going to make a fantastic movie."

