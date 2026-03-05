Resident Evil Requiem Leon actor says he's "cautiously optimistic" about upcoming film adaptation from Weapons director Zach Cregger

Resident Evil Requiem voice actor Nick Apostolides says he'll be seated in the theater when the time comes for Zach Cregger's Resident Evil movie to hit the big screen.

"I'm cautiously optimistic," Apostolides, who provides the voice and motion capture for main Leon Kennedy, tells GamesRadar+. "This is the first time I'm really a big fan of the director's previous works. I think he's a very talented guy. He's got a great vision. And the fact that I read somewhere that the studios have kind of given him a lot of control and just said, 'Do what you want to do, we trust you.' Because Weapons was fantastic and made a lot of money, and so the fact that they're letting him go, I think he's going to make a fantastic movie."

It was announced last year that Cregger would helm a new Resident Evil movie, the first since 2016's Resident Evil: The Final Chapter, following the massive (and Academy Award-nominated) success of his second horror movie Weapons. How much trust does the studio have in Cregger? Well, they bumped up the budget from a $4 million indie to a whopping $38 million, and up again to $80 million.

We still don't know what the movie is about, but we do know that it's unlikely to include any legacy characters or be tied to the main storyline of the games. Therefore, Apostolides, who has voiced Leon Kennedy for the Resident Evil 2 and 4 remakes in addition to Resident Evil Requiem and the Netflix miniseries, won't be seeing himself on screen.

"I think there will always be pockets of Resident Evil fans who say, 'Well, it wasn't this, or it wasn't that, it wasn't what I hoped,' but I think it's going to be an entertaining movie regardless," Apostolides continues. "I think I'm going to walk out of the theater and say, 'That was fun,' and I'm going to see it. That's my opinion. I'm going to see it. I'm going to watch it. I hope I enjoy it. I think I will."

Resident Evil is set to hit theaters on September 18. For more, check out the new horror movies and movie release dates coming your way very soon.