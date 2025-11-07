Weapons director Zach Cregger's next movie has reportedly been "stalled" due to Netflix not wanting to release it in theaters

The Flood was due to be Zach Cregger's next movie after Resident Evil

Zach Cregger and Julia Garner behind the scenes in Weapons
After Zach Cregger's Resident Evil movie hits screens next year, the Weapons director was due to release a sci-fi movie under Netflix, but the project has now been delayed.

The film, titled The Flood, has been "stalled" due to the streamer not wanting to give the movie a theatrical release, as reported by TheWrap. The Barbarian director penned the upcoming movie after making Weapons, and decided to go forward with the project under Amblin and Netflix after the streamer promised to give the film a theatrical run.

The news comes just weeks after Sandros made clear during the streamer’s third-quarter earnings call that, despite KPop Demon Hunter's box office success, "there’s no change... Our strategy is to give our members exclusive first-run movies on Netflix." But that doesn't mean the streamer will stop showing some projects on the big screen. Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein was shown in theaters first in October, and Stranger Things season 5's finale is due to hit the big screen on New Year's Day 2026.

