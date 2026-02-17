Horror visionary Zach Cregger is being given "carte blanche" for his Resident Evil movie: "We are creating something new"
Resident Evil is welcoming fresh faces
Barbarian and Weapons director Zach Cregger is being given free rein on his upcoming Resident Evil movie.
Constantin Films, best known for shepherding several live-action Resident Evil films and TV shows to life, is back onboard for Cregger's take on the horror franchise. But, instead of walking a familiar path, CEO Oliver Berben is keen that Cregger puts his own stamp on the new video game movie.
To that end, Cregger is being given "the carte blanche to do whatever he wanted to do with that IP," (via Deadline).
“With Resident Evil, we have had an incredible journey with one of the most successful international IPs of more than a billion dollars in box office for many years, and now we are creating something new, not just a new story idea, but to allow a new generation to take the IP into their own hands and form something different.”
That chimes with what Cregger has already told expectant fans about the movie. Earlier this year, he described his feature as a "comedic" and "crazy" origin story.
Elsewhere, there was a suggestion that no Resident Evil legacy characters would show up – with apologies to all the Wesker and Leon fans out there.
"It's an entirely original story," Cregger told EW. "When you watch it, you'll be like, 'This is very Zach.' It's just [that] it takes place in the Resident Evil world. I don't think fans of the games are gonna be bummed."
Cregger, a fan of the games, has also admitted to never having seen a Resident Evil movie. No chance, then, that his on-screen interpretation will be influenced by the previous live-action titles, which have a mixed reputation among Resi fans and non-fans alike.
Resident Evil, starring Austin Abrams, Paul Walter Hauser, and Zach Cherry, hits cinemas on September 18.
