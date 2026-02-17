Horror visionary Zach Cregger is being given "carte blanche" for his Resident Evil movie: "We are creating something new"

Resident Evil is welcoming fresh faces

Barbarian and Weapons director Zach Cregger is being given free rein on his upcoming Resident Evil movie.

Constantin Films, best known for shepherding several live-action Resident Evil films and TV shows to life, is back onboard for Cregger's take on the horror franchise. But, instead of walking a familiar path, CEO Oliver Berben is keen that Cregger puts his own stamp on the new video game movie.

“With Resident Evil, we have had an incredible journey with one of the most successful international IPs of more than a billion dollars in box office for many years, and now we are creating something new, not just a new story idea, but to allow a new generation to take the IP into their own hands and form something different.”

Elsewhere, there was a suggestion that no Resident Evil legacy characters would show up – with apologies to all the Wesker and Leon fans out there.

