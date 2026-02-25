Resident Evil director Paul W.S. Anderson says the 2002 adaptation was famously unfaithful because everyone would know game spoilers: "In horror you can't give away all the secrets"
The Resident Evil director looks back on his approach to adapting the horror classic
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Every Friday
GamesRadar+
Your weekly update on everything you could ever want to know about the games you already love, games we know you're going to love in the near future, and tales from the communities that surround them.
Every Thursday
GTA 6 O'clock
Our special GTA 6 newsletter, with breaking news, insider info, and rumor analysis from the award-winning GTA 6 O'clock experts.
Every Friday
Knowledge
From the creators of Edge: A weekly videogame industry newsletter with analysis from expert writers, guidance from professionals, and insight into what's on the horizon.
Every Thursday
The Setup
Hardware nerds unite, sign up to our free tech newsletter for a weekly digest of the hottest new tech, the latest gadgets on the test bench, and much more.
Every Wednesday
Switch 2 Spotlight
Sign up to our new Switch 2 newsletter, where we bring you the latest talking points on Nintendo's new console each week, bring you up to date on the news, and recommend what games to play.
Every Saturday
The Watchlist
Subscribe for a weekly digest of the movie and TV news that matters, direct to your inbox. From first-look trailers, interviews, reviews and explainers, we've got you covered.
Once a month
SFX
Get sneak previews, exclusive competitions and details of special events each month!
2002's Resident Evil may have captured the campy horror vibes of Capcom's legendary franchise, but it didn't exactly follow the beats of 1996's classic title.
Out went the likes of Claire Redfield and Albert Wesker, and in came Milla Jovovich's original character Alice, complete with loose ties to Resident Evil and a scattershot approach to lore.
While fans would soon appreciate the Paul W.S. Anderson-directed series of movies and its laissez-faire approach to the source material, the director himself has now revealed that the decision not to do a "slavish adaptation" of Resident Evil stemmed from believing that its audience would know the major twists going in.
"I didn't want to just do a slavish adaptation of one of the video games, because this was action horror, and in horror you can't give away all the secrets," Anderson told the Post Games podcast (via PC Gamer).
"If I did a straight adaptation of the first game, you'd already know if you're a fan going in Wesker is a traitor. This character is going to die here. This character is going to die there. Imagine watching Alien, going into the cinema, someone told you they all die apart from Sigourney Weaver. That robs that movie of a lot of its power."
In a rare act of marketing synergy, Capcom released a remake of the first Resident Evil just a week after Anderson's film hit cinemas – and is often regarded as one of the GameCube's greatest titles, still holding up well today.
Resident Evil, meanwhile, grossed over $100 million at the box office upon release, spawning five sequels, a reboot – the poorly-received Welcome to Raccoon City – and an upcoming Zach Cregger release.
Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox
Intriguingly, Cregger's Resident Evil will follow Anderson's path inasmuch as it won't be filled with legacy characters. Instead, it will revolve around original characters and scenarios in the universe.
Zach Cregger's Resident Evil hits cinemas on September 18.
For more, check out the upcoming horror movies on the horizon, plus our verdict on Resi's latest with the Resident Evil Requiem review.
I'm the Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, focusing on news, features, and interviews with some of the biggest names in film and TV. On-site, you'll find me marveling at Marvel and providing analysis and room temperature takes on the newest films, Star Wars and, of course, anime. Outside of GR, I love getting lost in a good 100-hour JRPG, Warzone, and kicking back on the (virtual) field with Football Manager. My work has also been featured in OPM, FourFourTwo, and Game Revolution.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.