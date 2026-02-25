Resident Evil director Paul W.S. Anderson says the 2002 adaptation was famously unfaithful because everyone would know game spoilers: "In horror you can't give away all the secrets"

The Resident Evil director looks back on his approach to adapting the horror classic

Milla Jovovich as Alice in Resident Evil (2002)
(Image credit: Screen Gems)

2002's Resident Evil may have captured the campy horror vibes of Capcom's legendary franchise, but it didn't exactly follow the beats of 1996's classic title.

Out went the likes of Claire Redfield and Albert Wesker, and in came Milla Jovovich's original character Alice, complete with loose ties to Resident Evil and a scattershot approach to lore.

In a rare act of marketing synergy, Capcom released a remake of the first Resident Evil just a week after Anderson's film hit cinemas – and is often regarded as one of the GameCube's greatest titles, still holding up well today.

Resident Evil, meanwhile, grossed over $100 million at the box office upon release, spawning five sequels, a reboot – the poorly-received Welcome to Raccoon City – and an upcoming Zach Cregger release.

Bradley Russell
Bradley Russell
Senior Entertainment Writer

I'm the Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, focusing on news, features, and interviews with some of the biggest names in film and TV. On-site, you'll find me marveling at Marvel and providing analysis and room temperature takes on the newest films, Star Wars and, of course, anime. Outside of GR, I love getting lost in a good 100-hour JRPG, Warzone, and kicking back on the (virtual) field with Football Manager. My work has also been featured in OPM, FourFourTwo, and Game Revolution.

