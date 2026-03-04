Resident Evil Requiem's Leon actor doesn't care about who the hero is married to, would rather see the guy "open an ice cream parlor": "Settle down for once"

News
By published

You're asking "Claire or Ada?" when you should be wondering "chocolate or vanilla?"

A close-up of Leon, frowning in a big black coat, in Resident Evil Requiem
(Image credit: Capcom)

You'll never convince Leon Kennedy actor Nick Apostolides to tell you who he hopes ends up with the very special agent. Please. Apostolides just wants Leon to be away from prying eyes, and the undoubtedly intrusive mold spores he's spent a lifetime snorting.

It's true that Resident Evil Requiem has revealed the shocking truth that, in addition to being an unkillable man of steel, Leon is married. And this is exactly the kind of milestone Apostolides wants for the character, who he's voiced since the Resident Evil 2 remake in 2019. He tells PC Gamer in a new interview, "I would love to see him just kind of settle down for once. Maybe open up an ice cream parlour, I don't know."

TOPICS
Ashley Bardhan
Ashley Bardhan
Senior Writer

Ashley is a Senior Writer at GamesRadar+. She's been a staff writer at Kotaku and Inverse, too, and she's written freelance pieces about horror and women in games for sites like Rolling Stone, Vulture, IGN, and Polygon. When she's not covering gaming news, she's usually working on expanding her doll collection while watching Saw movies one through 11.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.