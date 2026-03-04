Resident Evil Requiem's Leon actor doesn't care about who the hero is married to, would rather see the guy "open an ice cream parlor": "Settle down for once"

You'll never convince Leon Kennedy actor Nick Apostolides to tell you who he hopes ends up with the very special agent. Please. Apostolides just wants Leon to be away from prying eyes, and the undoubtedly intrusive mold spores he's spent a lifetime snorting.

It's true that Resident Evil Requiem has revealed the shocking truth that, in addition to being an unkillable man of steel, Leon is married. And this is exactly the kind of milestone Apostolides wants for the character, who he's voiced since the Resident Evil 2 remake in 2019. He tells PC Gamer in a new interview, "I would love to see him just kind of settle down for once. Maybe open up an ice cream parlour, I don't know."

Apostolides continues, "I think he deserves a little break, a little vacation. And maybe still fight zombies once in a while." But the actor refuses to speculate on who Leon might be taking on that Mediterranean cruise, saying, "I don't know, man. I feel like I could get in big trouble for saying that [Leon's retiring with Ada]."

"Half the fans would want to hang me," he observes. Though, when confronted with how likeable sultry spy Ada Wong is despite her habit of subterfuge, Apostolides clarifies, "I like Ada, too. [...] I say, you know, hate her all you want, but Leon wouldn't be alive if it wasn't for her."

"I think she saved him probably three or four times," Apostolides continues. "Come on. Give her a little break." But should Leon give her a wedding ring? That's more up to interpretation.

