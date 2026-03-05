Resident Evil's Leon Kennedy has been "babygirl with the cat ears" for a few years, but he's in his "hot unc" era in Requiem, actor agrees

Leon S. Kennedy actor Nick Apostolides has acknowledged his character's newfound "hot unc" status in Resident Evil Requiem.

It's been impossible to pay any attention to the Resident Evil fanbase and not see the intense amount of thirst to one Leon S. Kennedy. And it's not just the fans doing it either, as Nintendo even got in on the action, calling him "ruggedly handsome, AND absolutely jacked." Sure, people have been all over Leon for years since he was a fresh faced rookie walking into RPD, but his new, aged look has people acting like any video of a crowd at a Beatles concert in the 1960s.

Apostolides has previously called the thirst trap memes "funny as hell," but in an interview with Radio Times Gaming, he acknowledges the change in thirst types. "He's been babygirl for a couple years now, right? Just hot babygirl with the cat ears, and now he's a bit more of like hot unc – I just hear that all the time."

The actor says "I think it's hilarious" in regards to the hot unc descriptor, adding, "I think if people wanna lean into it, lean into it."

He also explains "it's impossible not to" get reactions from his friends and family over the memes surrounding his character, adding, "a lot of my friends who love this franchise" send him things.

"I'm tagged in a million things online all the time and they'll send these things to me. They'll be like 'Have you seen this!?' [And] I would be like, 'Yeah, I've seen it like a dozen times this week.'" But don't be discouraged from hounding the Leon actor with your hot unc memes, as he says: "I think it's funny and you gotta poke fun at it."

