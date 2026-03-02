Resident Evil Requiem seemingly confirms Leon Kennedy is married, and everyone wants to know who's the lucky gal or guy: "We all know it's Chris"

Pack it in, everyone, Leon Kennedy's a married man.

People have been sweaty for Leon since the '90s – trust me, I was there – but his rugged charm has only increased in the ensuing decades, culminating in an eternally desirable silver fox, hot uncle vibe he's putting off in Resident Evil Requiem. But depending on how strong your lust for Leon is, there's some very disappointing news as spotted by the people of Reddit (via PC Gamer): what appears to be a wedding ring on his finger.

Now, that doesn't necessarily mean he's married. Leon is a known fashion icon with a penchant for defying convention. I mean, he's been rocking the exact same haircut for almost three decades, and it was only technically in style for about a year back in 1998. Meanwhile, his sleek black watch went for more than $2,000 on the real life market before it was sold out.

I'm huffing copium, aren't I? Leon's married, guys, and now the only question is, who's the lucky person? Unsurprisingly, a lot of people are shipping Leon and original Resident Evil hero Chris Redfield.

"He's married to Chris. I was in shock too but I hope they're happy together tbh," says one Redditor.

"We all know it's Chris," agrees another.

My favorite theory is that Leon married the zombie form of Luis Sera, the impossibly attractive man who helps Leon find Ashley in Resident Evil 4 and is impaled by Osmund Saddler. One Redditor jokingly, I think, suspects Leon "keeps him in the shed like in Shaun of the Dead." Hm, seems bad.

Of course, other popular theories involve popular female Resident Evil characters like Claire Redfield, Ada Wong, and Ingrid Hunnigan.

In all seriousness, I am genuinely curious to see if Capcom addresses this. Leon hasn't worn wedding rings, or as far as I can recall, rings in general, in previous Resident Evil games, and this isn't really the sort of change you implement by mistake. I won't spoil anything from Resident Evil Requiem, but a personal detail like this could add a lot of emotional weight to an already impactful late-stage story arc for ol' Leon. Whoever he's married to, I'm happy for them.

