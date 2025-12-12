Capcom can't help itself, brings Leon Kennedy back for Resident Evil 9 as one of "two playable characters" and gives him a chainsaw

Y'all better hold onto your hats, because I have a surprise that'll shake you to your core... Leon Kennedy is back in Resident Evil Requiem, and he's one of two playable characters.

Never mind the fact that Leon starring in Resident Evil Requiem was one of the worst kept secrets in gaming - even more-so after hard proof emerged on the PlayStation Store - Capcom took the stage at The Game Awards 2025 and made history... by bringing back a character from 1998.

Behold the new Resident Evil Requiem gameplay trailer, which admittedly looks pretty awesome:

Resident Evil Requiem World Premiere Trailer from The Game Awards 2025 - YouTube Watch On

I say "admittedly" because I made what I consider a pretty strong argument against putting Leon in Resident Evil Requiem back in July. Basically, I want to give Grace Ashcroft the space to develop as a new Resident Evil protagonist, and I'm still conflicted about throwing a chainsaw-wielding, roundhouse kicking Leon back into a series director Koshi Nakanishi has said "should scare the hell out of you." I get that Grace is supposed to represent the horror element and Leon, the action, but I don't know, I was kind of hoping for just a purely horror-driven experience from Resident Evil Requiem, even if I'm low-key hyped to play as Leon again.

Resident Evil Requiem hits PS5, Xbox Series X, PC, and Switch 2 on February 27.

