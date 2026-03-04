Directive 8020 devs Supermassive Games drops a multiplayer tease ahead of its appearance in the Future Games Show Spring Showcase

Supermassive Games is returning to the Future Games Show with its next title, Directive 8020 - and the team is teasing what you can expect to see if you tune in.

Speaking with the team ahead of the Future Games Show Spring Showcase next week, Supermassive told us that it was a no-brainer to take part in the show once again with their new game; "we have partnered with FGS before and know how successful the event has been, so we didn't need too much time to think about being in this latest showcase," a studio representative said.

While Supermassive doesn't "want to spoil too much" ahead of the show, it did tease that fans "will get some insight into [...] a key feature of the game - multiplayer!" Fans who tune in will be some of the first to find out about how a cooperative twist on the studio's signature choice-based horror games will work, with up to five players being able to join in on the action.

There'll be plenty more in the show itself, so I won't give away anymore, but if you want to join in, you can catch the Future Games Show Spring Showcase Powered by HyperX very soon. The show kicks off next week, on Thursday March 12, offering world premiers, exclusive trailers, and big reveals across dozens of titles, all hosted by LEGO Batman star Shai Matheson alongside RPG royalty Devora Wilde , best known as the voice behind Baldur's Gate 3's Lae'zel and Expedition 33's Clea. And immediately after the main show, the FGS team will carry on the fun with FGS Live From San Francisco, reporting right from the show floor at GDC.

The Future Games Show Spring Showcase takes place on March 12, kicking off at 13:00 PT/ 16:00 ET / 20:00 GMT, and you can watch on Twitch , YouTube , Steam , X , TikTok , and right here at GamesRadar+.