"The more things that can break when you pull the trigger, the better": Helldivers 2 veterans stole Arrowhead's "fantasy approach" to action while making stunning new horror Metroidvania

Silver Pines is a moody, Twin Peaks-kind of mystery

Former Helldivers 2 directors Linus Larsson and Mattias Snygg now have a very different Earth to tend to in Silver Pines, an upcoming small-town horror Metroidvania, which will also be the first game made by their new indie studio Wych Elm. But, though the dingy Americana of Silver Pines is rawer than anything Super Earth's craven democracy is willing to produce, Larsson and Snygg tell GamesRadar+ there's still a development trick they're stealing from their time at Arrowhead.

"It is that sort of fantasy approach where extrapolating on actions that are normally a button press, that frequently shows up in both Helldivers 1 and Helldivers 2," Larsson says. "The more things that can break when you pull the trigger, the better. Like, guns should be loud and visceral. They shouldn't be something you need to put, like, 20 bullets into something to get it to go down."

