After Helldivers 2 boss teased death and destruction in upcoming update, new Illuminate structures ominously appear in a blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment in Super Earth media

The next chapter of Helldivers 2 is going to involve, among other things, a lot of dying. Teases from Arrowhead Game Studios – sorry, Strohmann News – are showing signs of Squ'ith structures, indicating another hellish confrontation with the ancient species.

In the latest update from the Ministry of Truth, it's revealed the Star of Peace, a cosmic weapon of mass destruction, is nearing completion. "This historic upgrade will convert the Democracy Space Station (DSS) into a macro-scale laser, capable of generating a high-yield beam optimized for mass Freedom dispensation," states the report.

There's just one problem – it burns through standard metals used to spread liberty. Oh my. The Automatons hold the solution, though, as the robots have managed to forge superalloy to withstand worlds full of lava.