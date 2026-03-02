Helldivers 2 fan intent on challenging Arrowhead to beat the game's toughest challenge for $1,000: "Show us how it's done and how well the game's balance is"

A Helldivers 2 fan is absolutely dead set on getting developers from Arrowhead Game Studios to complete what's arguably the shooter's toughest challenge at the moment, so much so that they're willing to part with $1,000 to see it through.

Redditor r/Key_Complex_150 put what they're calling a "serious offer" on the table a few days ago, and pledged to donate $1,000 to Arrowhead's charity of choice as long as the company uploads a video of four developers "playing an entire operation on Oshaune on difficulty 10 and completing all objectives on all three missions on the current [Major Order]."

In case anyone's been out of the loop for a while, Oshaune is the dusty planet full of bugs and sandworms big enough to take on the giants from Dune, and it's currently kicking the butts of many a rookie even on less teeth-grindingly brutal difficulties. The fan is asking Arrowhead to do the impossible, literally, since Helldivers 2's Super Helldive difficulty is two levels harder than the game's 'Impossible' difficulty.

"No modifications, no funny business," the player adds. "Play on the current state of the game. Show us how it's done and how well the game's balance is. I will provide my full real information, proof of payment and I'm willing to sign a legally binding contract."

Another fan also jumped in on the thread: "You know what, f**k it. I agree to all the same terms as OP. I will donate $1000 to AHs charity of choice if they fulfil OP's requirements and also agree to this as an actual binding contract."

Arrowhead's probably unlikely to take the offer since, again, a difficulty level two points above Impossible isn't supposed to be balanced or fair. It's supposed to be harder than impossible, and attempting to publicly prove that it is, in fact, balanced sounds like a losing game. It would make for some hilarious viewing, though.

