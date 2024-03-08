All Helldivers 2 difficulties explained

Increasing the Helldivers 2 difficulty is how you'll get increased rewards, but it also adds new mechanics, enemy types, and more to worry about during missions. Helldivers 2 can be pretty tough, even on its lower difficulties with even basic enemies dealing a lot of damage, and it gets much tougher as you climb the ranks. With so many difficulty options to choose from, it's hard to know how much they differ and how worthwhile they are for you and your team. I've laid out all there is to know about each of the nine Helldivers 2 difficulties below

Every Helldivers 2 difficulty level

(Image credit: Sony)

Helldivers 2 features nine unlockable difficulty levels, each ramping up the challenge from the last with greater numbers of enemies, objectives, but also rewards – more XP, Requisition Slips, Medals, and Samples await with each step up the difficulty ladder.

When you open the galaxy map and select a planet to fight on, you can set the difficulty at the bottom of your screen, which will then show you a selection of operations on the planet for that difficulty. Here's how each one works from Trivial all the way up to Helldive:

Helldivers 2 Trivial difficulty

The easiest difficulty meant for learning the absolute basics of Helldivers 2. Operations consist of one mission.

Objectives: Primary objectives (orange map icons)

Primary objectives (orange map icons) Enemy presence: Small enemy patrols

Small enemy patrols Rewards and loot: 1 Medal per successful mission. Green Common Samples available.

1 Medal per successful mission. Green Common Samples available. Modifiers: None

Helldivers 2 Easy difficulty

A small step up from Trivial that introduces extra core mechanics.

Objectives: Primary Objectives, Allied Tactical Objectives (optional objectives with blue map icons that provide extra support to your team or relate to Super Earth directly. Includes Radar Towers, SEAF Artillery, Illegal Broadcast Towers, Rogue Research Labs, and Escape Pods)

Primary Objectives, Allied Tactical Objectives (optional objectives with blue map icons that provide extra support to your team or relate to Super Earth directly. Includes Radar Towers, SEAF Artillery, Illegal Broadcast Towers, Rogue Research Labs, and Escape Pods) Enemy presence: Small enemy patrols, Light Outposts (Terminid Nests and Automaton Fabricators)

Small enemy patrols, Light Outposts (Terminid Nests and Automaton Fabricators) Rewards and loot: 2 Medals per successful mission. Common Samples available.

2 Medals per successful mission. Common Samples available. Modifiers: None

Helldivers 2 Medium difficulty

This is the last of the beginner difficulties and is quite a big step up, introducing tougher enemy types with heavy armor. Operations now consist of two missions and one of them can be a shorter Blitz mission.

Objectives: Primary Objectives, Allied Tactical Objectives, Secondary Objectives (One optional Tactical Objective is permanently marked on your map with a blue icon)

Primary Objectives, Allied Tactical Objectives, Secondary Objectives (One optional Tactical Objective is permanently marked on your map with a blue icon) Enemy presence: Small enemy patrols, heavily armored enemies, Light Outposts, Medium Outposts

Small enemy patrols, heavily armored enemies, Light Outposts, Medium Outposts Rewards and loot: 2 Medals for first mission, 4 Medals for second mission. Common Samples available.

2 Medals for first mission, 4 Medals for second mission. Common Samples available. Modifiers: None

Helldivers 2 Challenging difficulty

Challenging is where Helldivers 2 really starts to ramp up the difficulty, representing the first of the moderate difficulty levels. From here on, playing Helldivers 2 solo becomes much harder.

Objectives: Primary Objectives, Secondary Objectives, Allied Tactical Objectives, Enemy Tactical Objectives (optional objectives, also marked with blue icons, that revolve around destroying enemy assets. Includes things like Terminid Stalker Lairs and Spore Spewers, and Automaton Detector Towers and AA Emplacements)

Primary Objectives, Secondary Objectives, Allied Tactical Objectives, Enemy Tactical Objectives (optional objectives, also marked with blue icons, that revolve around destroying enemy assets. Includes things like Terminid Stalker Lairs and Spore Spewers, and Automaton Detector Towers and AA Emplacements) Enemy presence: Enemy patrols, heavily armored enemies, Light Outposts, Medium Outposts, Heavy Outposts

Enemy patrols, heavily armored enemies, Light Outposts, Medium Outposts, Heavy Outposts Rewards and loot: 3 Medals for first mission, 5 Medals for second mission. Green Common Samples and orange Rare Samples available.

3 Medals for first mission, 5 Medals for second mission. Green Common Samples and orange Rare Samples available. Modifiers: None

Helldivers 2 Hard difficulty

Another significant step up, Hard introduces the largest enemies in Helldivers 2 and Operation Modifiers. Operations are now three missions long, with one or two being Blitz missions.

Objectives: Primary Objectives, Secondary Objectives, Allied and Enemy Tactical Objectives

Primary Objectives, Secondary Objectives, Allied and Enemy Tactical Objectives Enemy presence: Enemy patrols, heavily armored enemies, massive enemies, Light Outposts, Medium Outposts, Heavy Outposts

Enemy patrols, heavily armored enemies, massive enemies, Light Outposts, Medium Outposts, Heavy Outposts Rewards and loot: 4 Medals for first mission, 6 Medals for second mission, 8 Medals for third mission. Common and Rare Samples available.

4 Medals for first mission, 6 Medals for second mission, 8 Medals for third mission. Common and Rare Samples available. Modifiers: 1 Operation Modifier (Operation Modifiers add team-wide penalties or gameplay quirks to all missions in an Operation, such as increased Stratagem cooldown times or an obscured map)

Helldivers 2 Extreme difficulty

Little changes in Extreme compared to Hard, aside from extra Tactical Objectives, but this means each mission has more to do in the same amount of time which will really start to test your efficiency.

Objectives: Primary Objectives, Secondary Objectives, even more Allied and Enemy Tactical Objectives

Primary Objectives, Secondary Objectives, even more Allied and Enemy Tactical Objectives Enemy presence: Enemy patrols, heavily armored enemies, massive enemies, Light Outposts, Medium Outposts, Heavy Outposts

Enemy patrols, heavily armored enemies, massive enemies, Light Outposts, Medium Outposts, Heavy Outposts Rewards and loot: 5 Medals for first mission, 7 Medals for second mission, 9 Medals for third mission. Common and Rare Samples available.

5 Medals for first mission, 7 Medals for second mission, 9 Medals for third mission. Common and Rare Samples available. Modifiers: 1 Operation Modifier

Helldivers 2 Suicide Mission difficulty

This is the point where Helldivers 2 starts to get really hard. Enemies are abundant and relentless in Suicide Mission difficulty, and stealth approaches can be useful for avoiding massive fights. This is also the lowest difficulty that Super Samples become available.

Objectives: Primary Objectives, Secondary Objectives, increased Allied and Enemy Tactical Objectives

Primary Objectives, Secondary Objectives, increased Allied and Enemy Tactical Objectives Enemy presence: Large enemy patrols, heavily armored enemies, massive enemies, Light Outposts, Medium Outposts, Heavy Outposts

Large enemy patrols, heavily armored enemies, massive enemies, Light Outposts, Medium Outposts, Heavy Outposts Rewards and loot: 6 Medals for first mission, 8 Medals for second mission, 10 Medals for third mission. Common, Rare, and Pink Super Uranium Samples available.

6 Medals for first mission, 8 Medals for second mission, 10 Medals for third mission. Common, Rare, and Pink Super Uranium Samples available. Modifiers: 1 Operation Modifier

Helldivers 2 Impossible difficulty

Only coordinated and experienced players with the best Helldivers 2 builds are getting through these Operations.

Objectives: Primary Objectives, Secondary Objectives, increased Allied and Enemy Tactical Objectives

Primary Objectives, Secondary Objectives, increased Allied and Enemy Tactical Objectives Enemy presence: Increased enemy numbers overall, large enemy patrols, heavily armored enemies, massive enemies, Light Outposts, Medium Outposts, Heavy Outposts

Increased enemy numbers overall, large enemy patrols, heavily armored enemies, massive enemies, Light Outposts, Medium Outposts, Heavy Outposts Rewards and loot: 7 Medals for first mission, 10 Medals for second mission, 12 Medals for third mission. Common, Rare, and Super Samples available.

7 Medals for first mission, 10 Medals for second mission, 12 Medals for third mission. Common, Rare, and Super Samples available. Modifiers: 2 Operation Modifiers

Helldivers 2 Helldive difficulty

The fight for Super Earth at its absolute hardest. There's nothing new mechanically compared to Impossible, but enemies are almost everywhere, and heavily armored and massive enemies are common. Good luck, Helldivers.

Objectives: Primary Objectives, Secondary Objectives, increased Allied and Enemy Tactical Objectives

Primary Objectives, Secondary Objectives, increased Allied and Enemy Tactical Objectives Enemy presence: Increased enemy numbers overall, large enemy patrols, heavily armored enemies, massive enemies, Light Outposts, Medium Outposts, Heavy Outposts

Increased enemy numbers overall, large enemy patrols, heavily armored enemies, massive enemies, Light Outposts, Medium Outposts, Heavy Outposts Rewards and loot: 8 Medals for first mission, 11 Medals for second mission, 14 Medals for third mission. Common, Rare, and Super Samples available.

8 Medals for first mission, 11 Medals for second mission, 14 Medals for third mission. Common, Rare, and Super Samples available. Modifiers: 2 Operation Modifiers

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.