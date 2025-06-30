How many Episodes are in Death Stranding 2?
Death Stranding 2 features 16 Episodes with an extra postgame chapter to let you play freely
There are 17 Death Stranding 2 Episodes, telling the story of Sam Porter Bridges and the Drawbridge crew as they work together to connect Australia and avert disaster. Death Stranding 2 is actually a couple of Episodes longer than the first game but features 30 fewer Main Orders, so the length sort of balances out.
It's important that you also bear in mind that the Episodes in DS2 vary in length massively, with some featuring many Main Orders, making for a multistage delivery trek, while others are mostly cutscenes with short gameplay sequences. If you want to know more, here's a full list of Death Stranding 2 Episodes.
Death Stranding 2 Episodes list
There are 17 Episodes in total in Death Stranding 2, 16 of which cover the entire story and all 49 Main Orders. The final Episode takes place after the Death Stranding 2 ending, serving as a "do what you want" chapter, letting you complete Aid Requests, deliver more cargo, and explore, so you can 100% the game.
Here's the full list of Episodes in Death Stranding 2:
- Episode 1: Sam
- Episode 2: Lou
- Episode 3: Drawbridge
- Episode 4: Raindrops
- Episode 5: Conflagration
- Episode 6: Chrysalis
- Episode 7: Pod
- Episode 8: Deluge
- Episode 9: Puppets
- Episode 10: Isolation
- Episode 11: Quake
- Episode 12: Fragile
- Episode 13: Die Hard
- Episode 14: Last Stranding
- Episode 15: On the Beach
- Episode 16: Tomorrow
- Episode 17: One Day (this is the postgame chapter)
If you're curious to learn how long it takes to beat Death Stranding 2, we've explained how long it is in hours with several estimates, as the number of Episodes isn't a particularly useful metric given how much they vary in size!
During these Episodes, you'll meet all sorts of characters and if you want to know who's playing them, we've got a Death Stranding 2 cast list here. If you also want to know which Preppers and facilities to prioritize on your journey, we've laid out the best Death Stranding 2 unlocks too.
