How long is Death Stranding 2?

How long does it take to beat Death Stranding 2? The answer to that can vary a lot what with it being a sprawling open world adventure where you can sack off Sam's main delivery missions to carry cargo to your heart's content. Like the previous game, Death Standing 2: On The Beach is big, and you'll likely spend at least 50 hours getting to the end credits, long cutscenes included!

Although, with so much to do and explore, 50 hours might be comparatively rapid for pernickety porters. If you're wondering what the length of Death Stranding 2 is and how long it might take you to complete it, I’ve laid out some estimated completion times based on the GamesRadar+ team’s experience playing.

Death Stranding 2 length

As I've said, Death Stranding 2 is far from an express experience, and it will take you many hours to complete. The main story consists of 48 Orders split across 17 Episodes, and there's a whole host of extra deliveries, side missions, and enemies you can take on along the way.

With that in mind, here are some estimations for how long it’ll take you to complete Death Stranding 2, depending on your playstyle:

Critical path (Main story missions): 40-50 hours

40-50 hours Standard (Main story + some side missions): 50-70 hours

50-70 hours Completionist (Main story + lots of side activities and exploration): 80-100 hours

Overall, it's not that different in length to Death Stranding 1 if you've played that, despite that game having 70 Orders to complete to reach the end. If you (mostly) stick to only the main missions of Death Stranding 2, you'll likely reach the end in under 50 hours. The writer of our Death Stranding 2 review rolled the credits after 42 hours, having spent little time on side activities.

The time it takes to beat Death Stranding 2 then becomes a lot harder to judge when you start factoring in exploration and all the various extras you can undertake, whether that's connecting NPCs, completing their side quests, delivering cargo, or just wandering the wilderness. This incredible capacity for dilly-dallying means it could easily take you upwards of 75 hours to see most of the game.

Playing online should also speed things up for you as this will allow you to benefit from the contributions of other players, be it structures they've built or resources they've left behind for anyone to use. That means less busywork so you can crack on with important deliveries.

