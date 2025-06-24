Will Death Stranding 2 release on PC and Xbox?

Death Stranding 2 isn't on PC and Xbox, what with the game being a PlayStation exclusive, but it's certainly possible that the game could come to both platforms down the line, just like the first one. However, it definitely isn't coming out is on PS4, if you were wondering. The sequel's technical improvements over the original mean the power of the PS5 and PS5 Pro are necessary for smooth deliveries, not to mention the PS4 is over a decade old now!

PCs and the Xbox Series X could certainly run Death Stranding 2, but whether the game releases on these platforms is all to do with licensing and publishing rights, unfortunately. Bearing that in mind, I've laid out how likely PC and Xbox releases for Death Stranding 2 are looking.

Is Death Stranding 2 on PC?

(Image credit: Sony)

Death Stranding 2 is a PS5 exclusive and there have been no official announcements regarding releases on other platforms, such as PC and Xbox. The game is being exclusively published by Sony for PS5 only, so that is the only platform you can play it on at launch.

Although, based on the ubiquity of Death Stranding 1 and its Director's Cut, there is a possibility that DS2: On The Beach could become available elsewhere later. Death Stranding 1 initially released in November 2019 on PS4, published exclusively by Sony, then saw a PC release via Steam less than a year later in July 2020. The Director's Cut was then released on PS5 in September 2021, on PC in March 2022, and then surprisingly on Xbox in November 2024. All non-PlayStation versions of the game were published by 505 Games.

I don't think it's unreasonable to expect that the proven success of PlayStation games launching on PC and the wide release of the first game means its sequel may receive similar treatment. Again, nothing has been officially announced but a Death Stranding 2 PC release seems almost certain, though is likely a long way off – it's unclear how long Sony's exclusive publishing rights will last, assuming they aren't indefinite, but my best guess would be at least six months.

Is Death Stranding 2 on Xbox?

(Image credit: Sony)

As mentioned, Death Stranding 2 isn't available on Xbox Series X and it's difficult to judge whether it ever will be. The Director's Cut making it onto Xbox five years after DS1's initial launch sets a precedent that DS2 could come to Xbox but likely not for a very long time.

However, do not despair, Xbox owners, as Hideo Kojima and his studio still have OD (Overdose) lined up. The horror game, being made in collaboration with Xbox Games Studios and film director Jordan Peele, is also probably quite far from releasing given it was revealed for the first time at The Game Awards 2023 and that the SAG-AFTRA strike caused scanning and filming to be suspended for the second half of 2024.

Furthermore, Xbox's recent moves towards getting its games on all sorts of platforms means it's not clear if OD will be a timed console exclusive in the same way that Death Standing 1 was for PlayStation.

This delivery sim is a hefty game, so it'll be useful to know how long it takes to beat Death Stranding 2. And like the first game, and even Metal Gear Solid V, the first thing you have to do is set your Death Stranding 2 birthday.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.