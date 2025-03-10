Subnautica 2: Everything we know about the new underwater survival game

Subnautica 2 is heading our way in early access this 2025, and we couldn't be more excited! Developed by Unknown Worlds, this is technically the third game in the hit survival series, following on from the success of 2018's Subnautica and 2021's Subnautica: Below Zero. Just like its predecessors, we'll be thrown into the dark waters of an alien planet, where we'll have to navigate dangerous seas filled with massive predators and work to survive.

The Subnautica games have long been considered to be some of the best survival games ever made. However, Subnautica 2 is rocking the boat and giving us a ton of new features, making it one of our most anticipated new games for 2025. Thanks to a new teaser trailer and confirmation regarding some exciting co-op news, there's plenty for us to dive into when it comes to the next chapter in Unknown Worlds watery series. So, buckle up and get your scanner ready because below we've got all the information that you need to know. From a potential Subnautica 2 release date, gameplay details, trailers, and more, you'll find all the latest news here.

(Image credit: Unknown Worlds)

Currently, it's expected that Subnautica 2 will release in early access sometime in 2025. This news came our way during the October 2024 Xbox Partner Showcase, along with a new trailer for the upcoming game.

Currently, you can wishlist the game already, so head on over to your platform of choice to track the upcoming game. In the meantime, you can also read our Subnautica review if you want a recap of the first alien watery outing.

Subnautica 2 platforms

(Image credit: Unknown Worlds)

Subnautica 2 is set to arrive on PC and Xbox Series X and S once it launches in early access sometime this year.

Sadly, there's no news on any PS5 or Switch support just yet. However, that doesn't mean that we'll never see the title on those platforms in the future.

The first Subnautica became available on both PS5 and Nintendo Switch eventually. And since both also support Unreal Engine 5 (which Subnautica 2 is made with), there's still hope for a future announcement regarding additional platforms for the new game. Stay tuned for updates!

Subnautica 2 trailer

Subnautica 2 - Teaser Trailer - YouTube Watch On

So far, the only thing we've had in the way of a Subnautica 2 trailer is a short teaser that was revealed during the October 2024 Xbox Partner Showcase.

In the clip above we see two humans in the deep – reminding us all that the new game will be multiplayer! The clip also shows off a player piloting what looks to be a Prawn Suit. Finally, we also see what looks to be a new Leviathan as a large tentacle monster with a purple glowing head revealed itself towards the end of the teaser.

Hopefully, we get a full trailer soon, but for now, this teaser definitely sets the mood and reminds us all how Subnautica isn't just a survival game, it's also one of the best horror games ever made.

Subnautica 2 story and setting

(Image credit: Unknown Worlds)

In Subnautica 2, you'll be exploring a new ocean-based alien world and following a brand-new story. According to a description on the Steam store page for the game, you'll play as a "pioneer traveling to a distant world." However, soon, you find that something is very wrong after your ship's AI starts insisting that you carry on a mysterious mission.

It turns out that this new world is too dangerous for humans to survive in, so you'll have to "change what it means to be human." That statement sounds pretty ominous if you ask us, and considering how the first Subnautica had you infected with an alien virus and Subnautica: Below Zero has you sharing a brain with an alien AI until you build it a new body, we aren't surprised that something will likely be messing about with your human body or DNA in Subnautica 2.

Subnautica 2 gameplay

(Image credit: Unknown Worlds)

Like the rest of the Subnautica games, Subnautica 2 will be a survival game where you'll have to explore the depths of an alien ocean, gather material, craft upgrades, and try to survive. You'll be scanning ruins to unlock new vehicles and other equipment to assist in managing your needs, as well as to help you progress further into the deep.

Subnautica 2 will have a story that you'll be following as you build up your underwater base and try to avoid all the monstrous Leviathan creatures eyeing you like a tasty snack. While we don't know much about the story yet, we do know that it will involve your human DNA and possibly finding secrets that can help you alter it in order to survive on harsh alien waters. We'll keep you posted as more details about this new story and its potential impact on gameplay mechanics head our way.

According to the description of Subnautica 2, exploration will also be a key part of the upcoming game as you'll be uncovering and logging new "diverse biomes" and creatures. Through scanning the terrain and animals around you, you'll find information to assist you in the story, as well as goals for upgrades that can help you expand or customise your underwater bases. The building system of Subnautica has reportedly gone through a massive overhaul, so expect base building to be a bigger star in the new game too.

A big new gameplay feature for Subnautica 2 is the fact that it will feature co-op. Previous entries in the series have all been single-player affairs, throwing us into a foreign ocean all by our lonesome. In the upcoming title, there will be up to four player cooperative gameplay for you and a group of buddies. So, if you are afraid of the deep, now is the perfect time to grab a group of mates and force them to play Subnautica with you for support.

Will Subnautica 2 be multiplayer?

(Image credit: Unknown Worlds)

Yes! For the first time in Subnautica history we are getting the option to play with our friends in Subnautica 2. The upcoming game will support up to four player co-op and cross play has also been confirmed. That means that PC and Xbox players will be able to game together without a care in the world… well apart from surviving multiple Leviathans, maybe.

In the trailer we saw two survivors swimming together on the new alien planet. However, we haven't seen any clips of actual co-op gameplay just yet. We don't know how multiplayer is being implemented exactly or what it will look like in Subnautica 2, so keep your eyes on this page as we update you with more details soon.

