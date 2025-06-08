Grounded 2: Everything we know so far about the upcoming survival game

It's been years, but Grounded 2 is finally confirmed and heading our way. Announced at the Xbox Showcase at the Summer Game Fest 2025 schedule, the long-awaited follow-up to Obsidian Entertainment's 2022 hit survival game was revealed to be in the works, and we even got a shiny new trailer.

Much like the first title, expect to be living a Bug's Life kind of adventure in this new game as you play as a teen who has been shrunk and thrown into a dangerous and now oversized world. With a brand new environment, new creepy crawly species to fight, and a bunch of new exciting systems to keep track of if you hope to stay alive, Grounded 2 already looks as if it has the makings to be one of the best survival games of all time.

We've gathered all the latest news about the upcoming Xbox Series X game, so you can keep track of all the latest tiny developments. From the Grounded 2 Early Access release date, gameplay, trailer, and more, we've left no bug-infested stone unturned.

The good news is that Grounded 2 will be launching into Xbox Game Preview and Steam Early Access on July 29, 2025. This big news was revealed during the recent Xbox Games Showcase 2025 as part of Summer Game Fest, and shocked everyone.

The first Grounded was announced back in 2019, and then went into Early Access in 2020 before getting a full release in 2022. So far, it's unclear when the sequel will have its full release, but if it follows the pattern of the first game, we are looking at two years. We'll be sure to keep you posted as more updates head our way.

Grounded 2 platforms

Grounded 2 will be available to play on Xbox Series X and PC once it launches into Early Access. Currently, there is no word on a PS5 or Nintendo release. However, before you start lamenting about owning the wrong console, it's worth keeping in mind that in 2024, the first Grounded was released on the Switch, PS4, and PS5.

So, the sequel could follow in its footsteps and make its way to other consoles in the future. Who knows, maybe we'll see it added to our list of upcoming Switch 2 games as well! For now, though, it's looking to be an Xbox exclusive.

Grounded 2 trailer

Grounded 2 story and setting

Grounded 2 is set a few years after the events of the first game and will follow the story of the four original teens who are still missing.

If you're unfamiliar with the story of the first Grounded, basically, you are one of four teens who find themselves mysteriously shrunken down to the size of an insect and trapped in a backyard. As they explore and try to survive the brutal environment of the yard, they discover notes from Dr. Wendell Tully, who invented the machine known as SPAC.R, which can shrink objects and people.

It turns out that you are, in fact, in Dr. Wendell Tully's yard, and so is the SPAC.R. However, thanks to an explosion, the pieces are scattered, and you must find them all to get back to normal. Although on the way, it's discovered that the company Ominent is behind your kidnapping and has been experimenting on children

So yeah, Grounded 2 has Ominet back in full force and up to shady antics once again, it seems. During the Xbox Showcase at Summer Game Fest 2025, we learned that this time around, it seems like the company is back to its old tricks, and it's up to you to survive once again. We'll keep you posted as soon as we know more details.

Grounded 2 gameplay

Much like its predecessor, Grounded 2 is primarily a survival game that will have you scavenging a gigantic world for materials, as you loot bug corpses, dive into dungeons, craft shelters, and unlock upgrades that turn you into a tiny insect terminator.

Much like the first game, we expect that as you progress the story and battle massive boss bugs, you'll get to unlock technology and equipment that helps you survive as well as thrive in your shrunken state. Not only will you need to stay alive with all the creepy crawlers after you, but you'll have to manage your hunger and thirst levels as well.

Stamina also depletes during combat, and a nighttime cycle will make enemies more aggressive, so keep that in mind when you're out and about looking for resources. Like the first game, co-op is also a big gameplay feature, giving you the opportunity to play with your mates (or use them as a shield when fighting those giant bugs). The game can be played solo, though, so don't worry, no matter what kind of player you are, you are sorted here.

However, what truly makes Grounded stand out among other titles in the survival genre is its RPG-like quirks. Action is expected to be split up with witty dialogue from NPCs, and you'll cover tidbits of lore as you make your way through the game and work to survive as a mini-person just trying their best.

Can I pre-order Grounded 2?

Sorry, folks, but you can't pre-order Grounded 2 just yet. However, considering how the game is set to release sometime in July into Early Access, that may change soon.

However, you can now wishlist the game on both Steam and the Microsoft Store, so at least that's something! We'll keep you posted as we wait for more updates. In the meantime, you can read our original Grounded review to prepare yourself before the sequel hits.