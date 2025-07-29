Grounded 2 Grass Seeds location
The location of Grass Seeds in Grounded 2 becomes a priority pretty early on, as you'll need these seeds to buy the first Shovel upgrade for your Omni-Tool. After that point, Grass Seeds don't play a huge factor in the game, but this bottleneck in the early stages can clearly throw people, especially as it's easy to cut down lots of grass and still get nothing in terms of seeds for crafting. To help you find what you're looking for, I've got the location of Grass Seeds in Grounded 2, and how you can retrieve them for the Omni-Shovel upgrade.
Where to find Grass Seeds in Grounded 2
Grass Seeds in Grounded 2 are found at the top of Grass Flowers that need to be cut down. From ground level it can be difficult to tell flowers from regular grass, so you need to look up for the telltale seed clusters at the top (as seen above).
Once you've identified a plant, go up to it and it should be referred to as a Grass Flower in text. Choose to cut it down. When the cluster hits the ground, there's a chance for it to drop seeds that you can then pick up!
Using Grass Seeds in Grounded 2
As mentioned previously, these seeds have very limited functionality in Grounded 2 at time of writing, and by far the most important thing they do is help you build the Shovel upgrade for your Omni-Tool. For this, you need to bring all of the following to any Ominent Terminal:
- 350x Science
- 1x Grass Seed
- 2x Sprig
Exchange these and you'll get the level 1 Omni-Shovel. You can use this for a few things, the main one being digging up moving dirt to reveal Grubs that you can kill for their hide. Later on you'll unlock higher tiers of Shovel that you can use to dig up tougher substances, like Chewing Gum.
