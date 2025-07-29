Grounded 2 Acorn locations

Acorns in Grounded 2 have locations all over the park, which is good because they're one of the most important resources you'll find. Acorn Shells and Acorn Tops are used to make everything, from armor to stairs to turrets to devices within your own base, so you'll probably get through a whole chest of them by the time you're done with Grounded 2. Fortunately, Acorns aren't too difficult to find, and there's an obvious logic to where they're found – after all, they have to drop from somewhere, right?

How to find Acorns in Grounded 2

Acorns in Grounded 2 are generally found in the Southwest and Northwest regions of the map: The Entrance and to a lesser extent Pine Hill. Specifically, they're found beneath the big oak trees that are located in those corners of the park, and generally found all over those regions, though are more reliably found as you get closer to the tree itself.

The Entrance zone has Acorns all over it. To get one, you'll need to hit it with a level 1 Omni-Tool Hammer. When the Acorn breaks, you'll get several Acorn Shells, and have a chance to get an Acorn Top (though this isn't guaranteed). Keep in mind that this area is a little more dangerous than the starting zone: expect Spiderlings, Orb Weaver Jr. spiders, and worse as you approach the border.

Acorns spawn into the map in their spawn zones every 24 hours, so even if you clear out the region, more will spawn in eventually for you to clear up. Make sure to use the Resource Scanner on your map to check for nearby specific locations once you're close.

