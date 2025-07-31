All Grounded 2 Omni-Tool upgrades and how to get Tier 3 upgrades

Grounded 2 Omni-Tool Tier 3 upgrades aren't in the game just yet, but will be arriving later as part of a big update. That means some materials and structures will be completely indestructible until better Omni-Tool upgrades arrive – but Grounded 2 is in early access, after all.

In the meantime, you'll want to get all the tool types upgraded as high as they'll go, which is Tier 2 for everything except for the Wrench. Here's everything you need to know about upgrading your Omni-Tool in Grounded 2 and when Tier 3 upgrades (and beyond) will be added.

All Grounded 2 Omni-Tool upgrades so far

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

As I've said, Tier 3 upgrades for the Omni-Tool aren't even in Grounded 2 yet and will be added in a future update. That means you're restricted to upgrading the Omni-Axe, -Hammer, and -Shovel up to Tier 2 and the Omni-Wrench only up to Tier 1, so you're quite restricted in what materials you can break down.

To upgrade your Omni-Tool, you need to visit a Ranger Station and must pay for upgrades to each of the four tool types using varying amounts of Science and resources you gather out in the park. Here's a list of everything you need for each upgrade:

Omni-Axe: Tier 1: (Unlocked by default) Tier 2: 2,000 Science + 2 Roach Chunks + 2 Grounded 2 Blueberry Leather Tier 3: ??? Tier 4: ??? Tier 5: ???

Omni-Hammer: Tier 1: 350 Science + 2 Pebblets + 1 Sap Tier 2: 2,000 Science + 1 Ladybug Head + 3 Grounded 2 Lingonberry Leather Tier 3: ??? Tier 4: ??? Tier 5: ???

Omni-Shovel: Tier 1: 350 Science + 1 Grounded 2 Grass Seed + 2 Sprigs Tier 2: 3,000 Science + 1 Northern Scorpion Stinger + 2 Pine Needles Tier 3: ???

Omni-Wrench: Tier 1: 1,000 Science + 2 Red Ant Parts + 2 Clay Tier 2: ??? Tier 3: ???



When are Grounded 2 Tier 3 Omni-Tool upgrades getting added?

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

Tier 3 Upgrades for the Omni-Tool will arrive as part of the Winter Update, as mentioned in the Grounded 2 roadmap. There isn't a clear release window for this update just yet, but it could drop in early December 2025 or sometime in January or February 2026.

Tier 4 Omni-Tool Upgrades will arrive in the following Summer Update in 2026. Again, a release window for this update hasn't yet been announced, but it'll include Tier 4 upgrades as well as many water-themed additions.

Tier 5 upgrades haven't even been mentioned specifically, so they're a very long way off. Although, the roadmap does mention "Omni-Tool unlocks" as part of the Future Plans section, which will hopefully include Tier 5 upgrades and more. In short, expect the final upgrades for the Omni-Tool to get added in an update in the second half of 2026!

If you want to team up with friends in the park, here's everything you need to know about Grounded 2 crossplay and multiplayer. You'll probably also want to know how to find Grounded 2 Acorns for other crafting recipes this early in the game.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.