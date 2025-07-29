How to get Blueberry Leather in Grounded 2

Blueberry Leather in Grounded 2 is an important resource used for crafting armor and certain structures, but Blueberries themselves aren't easy to find, and even when you do, they break apart into Blueberry Chunks, not the actual leather you need. Problem is, creating mid-game armor in Grounded 2 is going to be pretty limiting without this resource, and in great quantities.

To help you get to grips with where to find Blueberries and Leather in Grounded 2, we've got their easiest locations laid out below, as well as the two methods you can use to craft the chunks into leather. One of them is slower, but it's a lot more efficient and effective.

Blueberry locations in Grounded 2

The best location to get Blueberries in Grounded 2 is by the pond in the Southern area of the Ice Cream Truck region, in the Southeast of the map. You'll actually have an objective leading you to this area at some point in the main campaign when you're told to "Find the ORC soldiers by the pond." It's far away, so you'll want one of the Grounded 2 Buggies, but the area is full of Blueberry trees, and the berries can be knocked down with any attack.

The other option that's not quite as good, but still works, is the Picnic Table north of the starting area, past the opening to the Hatchery Anthill where you find the Grounded 2 Red Soldier Ant Eggs. If you can ascend to the top of the table, underneath the tablecloth you'll find numerous berries left behind (as well as Orb Weaver Spiders and more ORC bugs, so be ready).

How to get Blueberry Leather

Once you find a berry, walk up to it and use your Omni-Tool level 1 axe to Chop it. That will cause it to break apart into Blueberry Chunks, which you then need to pick up. From there, analyze the Chunk at a Ranger Station, and then you have two options to turn it into Blueberry Leather.

Take it to a Workbench. You can instantly turn three Blueberry Chunks into one piece of Blueberry Leather here.

You can instantly turn three Blueberry Chunks into one piece of Blueberry Leather here. Build a Jerky Rack in your base and put it on that. It takes several in-game hours, but this will turn a single Chunk into a single piece of Leather, a much better turnover.

