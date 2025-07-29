How to get Red Soldier Ant Eggs in Grounded 2

Getting the Red Soldier Ant Egg in Grounded 2 is one of the early missions, all in service of unlocking a mount or buggy to call your own. You've probably encountered Ant Eggs while exploring the game before this point, but they'll be the smaller eggs for Red Worker Ants, which isn't going to be enough to support your weight in Grounded 2, and therefore not an option to submit them to the Hatchery.

The location of the Red Soldier Ant Eggs isn't too far from the starting point, but the Anthill marks a significant rise in challenge that those who are still in the early-game might find difficult. We'll explain how to find the Anthill and the Red Soldier Ant Egg location in Grounded 2 below, as well as the perils you can find within and how to deal with them.

Where to find Red Soldier Ant Eggs in Grounded 2

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

Red Soldier Ant Eggs in Grounded 2 are found in the Hatchery Anthill, which has multiple access points – a Northern one in the Snackbar Front area and a Southern one in The Entrance area.

From the South entrance, head down the tunnel. You should see some wires going through the ceiling. Follow the wires until you see a computer terminal. A cable will be coming out of it down a lefthand tunnel. Follow the cable past a ladder to a huge battery. Keep following the cable down the righthand tunnel.

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

Keep going until you see the above computer panel and turn left. Follow the path until you reach the ransacked lab and go through it to the opposite door. Head down the tunnel and you'll find several Red Soldier Ant Eggs on a cart. Each player should grab one, so everybody can have a mount. Retrace your steps to return to the outside world.

Hatchery Anthill walkthrough

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

Getting through the Hatchery Anthill isn't easy – approaching the Anthill will aggro all Soldier Ants in and around it. Not only that, but there's an O.R.C. Orb Weaver Spider to deal with too, though it's fairly easy to run past it into a section of the lab it can't fit into rather than fighting it.

Things get harder once you have the egg. Red Soldier Ant Eggs are so big they have to be carried in one hand, rather than in your inventory (similar to Grass Planks). Not only that, but having the egg near you automatically turns all nearby ants aggressive by default, so you'll be fighting your way back up to the surface.

Before you go into the Anthill, I recommend having full Acorn armor (or an equivalent) and a good one-handed weapon. Not only is it dark enough in the Anthill that you'll want your off-hand free for the torch, you'll need that off-hand on the way back up to hold the Egg. You should also feel free to drop the egg when you need to, as you can always pick it back up again when the fight's over.

The other thing to keep in mind is that Eggs will hatch! They have timers that cause them to disappear and spawn in new bugs if you're too slow. Make sure you have the component pieces to set them in up in your own Hatchery, including Acorns. If you're not sure how to get those, we've got a guide on where to find Grounded 2 Acorns. Or, if you're in the earlier phases, we've also got info on how to find the Grounded 2 Grass Seeds.

