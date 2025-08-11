Where to find and use the Frostbitten Key in Grounded 2

The Grounded 2 Frostbitten Key is found in the Ice Cream Truck by a dead Ominent employee, but the buried chest it opens is still a little bit of a journey away. It's still inside the Ice Cream Truck, but it's far harder to reach the chest than it was to get the key, so those who want to complete this challenging secret treasure hunt in Grounded 2 had better come prepared. To explain both how to get the Frostbitten Key and the right location to take it, I'll cover the basics of this treasure hunt below, as well as the resources you'll need in Grounded 2 to get there.

Where to use the Grounded 2 Frostbitten Key

The Frostbitten Key in Grounded 2 is used on a Buried Treasure found on the upper levels of the Ice Cream Truck. To reach it, you need to do the following:

From where you found the key on the Ominent employee, turn North and head to the Northernmost edge of the interior Ice Cream Truck. There'll be some stacked ice cream you can climb up to reach the right-hand wall. There'll be a metal pipe you can walk along with a glowing electric light at the end. This light marks a small entrance to a new room, which you should go into. Inside here, use a tier 2 hammer to break the icicles on the gear in the middle of the room, causing the ceiling to open. However, don't go up. Under the fan is a tunnel going down – follow that. This takes you to a large room where the Ice Sickles are found. Head to the Southeast corner of the room and under a banana skin you'll see a glinting section of the floor. Use a tier 2 shovel to dig up the floor and get the Buried Treasure. Once dug up, the Frostbitten Key will open it.

The Buried Treasure, once unlocked, will give you 2 Mint Globs. While these may have other uses, the main one we've encountered so far is to craft new Ice Sickles once you have the recipe.

Keep in mind that you'll need all of the following to reach it:

Anti-Chill armor and Blazin' Brew smoothies.

Grounded 2 Omni-Tool upgrades for the Tier 2 Shovel and Tier 2 Hammer

The armor you need is made from Bee Fluff, and will appear on the crafting menu after you research it accordingly. Blazin' Brew is made at a smoothie station, predominantly from Spicy Candy that requires a Tier 2 hammer to mine.

The area is also full of various Scorpions, so make sure you're equipped to either flee or fight them. Remember that you cannot take Grounded 2 Buggies into cold areas!

Frostbitten Key location in Grounded 2

The Frostbitten Key, if you haven't found it already, is in the lower levels of Grounded 2's Ice Cream Truck. To reach it, you need to do the following:

Approach the Ice Cream Truck from the Southeast Looking at the truck, you'll see a small tunnel leading into the spilled Ice Cream, underneath the truck itself.

Go inside and take the first right into a large interior space. From here, turn right (South) and use your map to find the Lost Disc. There'll be an Ominent Employee lying dead in the open with both the Disc and Frostbitten Key next to them.

From here, you can use the instructions written above to find your way up to the buried treasure itself. Remember that while you only needed cold resistance to find your way to the Key, you'll need the upgraded hammer and shovel to reach the treasure.

Want to find more secrets in the Park? Check out the answer to the Grounded 2 Briefcase code, or find out where to get a steady supply of Grounded 2 Lingonberry Leather here!

