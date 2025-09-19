Dying Light The Beast docket codes are an easy way to get your hands on some brand new weapons, to defend yourself from the zombie hordes. Once you've connected your accounts and redeemed these promos online, you can then visit any of your stashes and cash in The Beast Dockets for a limited weapon that matches your current level.

Unlike other weapons in Dying Light The Beast, you can't repair those that you exchange for dockets – however, they are enhanced, more powerful, and have higher endurance, so you should get decent use out of them before they break. To find out more, here are all of the docket codes in Dying Light The Beast we've found so far, and how to redeem them.

If you're looking for Dying Light The Beast safe codes and combinations to access secure loot, our separate guide will help you to get them open.

All Dying Light The Beast docket codes

1984R101P24601

23D4-CEEB-AA27

321BCR

3 5 7 9 11

4 8 15 16 23 42

4ff1-42d7-8c8b

924E-D10C-A875

CH-29-600623-34

DOCKETCODE

EDGAR

EWA

GUTTENTAGHERRBOBER

HalvaLover

Night

SP 02 41 07

T1701

TCR 10-09 18:37:11

THEULTIMATESURVIVOR

UNLEASHTHEBEAST

WASD

Xiaoheihe

Please note that at the time of writing, Techland's Pilgrim Outpost website is struggling to function under the pressure from significant launch traffic, so we weren't able to validate all of the codes listed here.

Above are all of the docket codes for Dying Light The Beast that we've been able to identify so far, and as you can see there are a significant number of them available in time for launch. While current issues with the website have prevented validation, I don't believe that these promos are case-sensitive – however if you get an error message when trying to redeem them then make sure they are entered exactly as they are written.

How to redeem Dying Light The Beast docket codes

To claim your free Dying Light The Beast docket codes, you'll first need to set up a personal account on Techland's Pilgrim Outpost website, and then connect it to the platform account you're playing on. With that done, hit the REDEEM button at the top of the page to access a text box, where you can type or copy and paste the codes listed above before hitting REDEEM to claim them.

Note that to actually receive your rewards within The Beast, you need to complete the early Safe Haven quest to reach your first stash and unlock that element of the game. You can then visit any in-game stash, select the Redeemable Rewards tab at the top of the screen, then choose The Beast Docket under Tools to redeem your item(s).

Are there other Dying Light The Beast rewards to claim?

Yes, there are! If you set up your Pilgrim Outpost account and connect it to your platform of choice, then you'll automatically unlock the Spectral Bat for Dying Light The Beast, as well as the Hussar Machete for Dying Light 2 Stay Human. There are likely to be more rewards added to the Pilgrim Outpost in the future, so make sure you check back from time to time.

