Dying Light The Beast safe codes and combinations can be found all over the map, often with a little clue to help you find the numbers you need. Open them up and you'll usually get some valuables as a reward, or something you need to continue a mission.

The information you need to crack them could be in the room, or somewhere nearby, but the clues can be often be vague and if you can't immediately make a connection then it's also easy to lose the safe if you wander too far and forget where it was.

To make your safe cracking easier, I've listed all the Dying Light The Beast safe codes myself and our reviewer Jasmine have found so far.

Dying Light The Beast Safe codes and combinations

(Image credit: Techland)

Here are all the Dying Light The Beast codes we've discovered while playing, along with details on where or how to find the combination if you want. I've not included rewards as I can't be sure they're the same for everyone - I've received a few levelled gear items, for example.

Love Letter safe code - 11 14 20 Found by smashing the picture of the dog off the wall in the locked kitchen, reached via an open window you can see through the door. Experiment on the Infected safe code - 15 22 40 Found by shining your UV torch on the whiteboard to show three sums. Passport Office safe code - 11 51 16 Found by looking for the room number for the passport office on the signs in the Town Hall, 115-116. Last Wish safe code - 20 07 06 Taken from the grandchild's birthday on a note in the shop. The correct safe is the left one on the table with two safes. Hydro Puzzle safe code - 27 01 06 Found in the nearby incident report note. Life After Life safe code - 12 25 55 Supermarket parcel locker code - 65 63 35 Found on a note inside a nearby train carriage.

There's a few codes from missions that generally have the combination clue very close by. The more general safes that you can find while exploring may occasionally have clues that need a little more exploring or travelling, so if you do want to go looking for them make sure you make a note of where the safe is. It's incredibly easy to lose them in the narrow town streets.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.