How to get the Black Ops 6 safe code

To get the Black Ops 6 safe code you will have to first solve several other puzzles around your safe house. It probably won't be clear at the time, but almost every other objective in your between missions base is interlinked, and only when you've completed them all can you get the final code you need. Here's what that involves.

Black Ops 6 safe code solution

(Image credit: Activision)

While the Black Ops 6 safe code is technically received after solving a single puzzle, it's at the end of a chain of puzzles that all have to be solved in sequence. This is what you need to do, and the order you need to do it in:

Solve the Black Ops 6 piano puzzle and light the Black ops 6 boiler. It doesn't matter what order you do these in really, but the boiler powers a door you find after the piano. Once both are done you can enter the secret basement. Once you've gained access to the basement you'll find a door where you need to decrypt the Black Ops 6 keypad to proceed. With that door open you'll need to hack the Black Ops 6 computer. This will decode a message and open another door in the the underground area. Behind the new door the computer opened you'll find a lock you must to pick.Do that and you can enter another room and pick up a key that opens one last door... Behind the final door you'll discover the Black Ops 6 Radio signal puzzle. This involves tuning into a radio signal and using the message you get to pick specific objects with numbers on to get the final code.

(Image credit: Activision)

The Black Ops 6 safe code is 7218. Or it was for me at least. If that doesn't work for you, you may have to work through the steps above to see what you get.

When you have the code you can enter it into the safe to open in and get $1000, letting you fully upgrade the safe house before you've even left it. You'll also unlock the Case Cracker knife blueprint.

