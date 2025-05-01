Call of Duty High Art event and rewards explained

The Call of Duty High Art event kicks off the Season Three Reloaded update, which is now live in Black Ops 6 and Warzone, and this mid-season patch brings a new event pass and the addition of Seth Rogen to the game's roster, among other rewards. Like most Call of Duty events, the High Art event is only available for a limited-time.

This one is similar to the Squid Game collab back in January, featuring a special event pass with free and premium rewards for players to earn. The new Ladra SMG is one of the free rewards, but coughing up some extra COD Points will net you two Seth Rogen skins, a weapon blueprint, and more 4/20-themed goods. To find out more about what's included in it, here's everything you need to know about the High Art event in Call of Duty.

Call of Duty High Art event schedule

The High Art event lasts for two weeks in Call of Duty Black Ops 6 and Call of Duty Warzone, beginning alongside the Season Three Reloaded update on Thursday, May 1 and coming to a close on Thursday, May 15.

Another 4/20-themed event, Blaze of Glory, will also be available during this period, but only for the second week. Blaze of Glory has its own set of rewards to earn, plus some multiplayer map remixes and new modes on top of that, for which we'll have a separate guide available soon.

How to Get Seth Rogen from Call of Duty High Art

Seth Rogen joins Call of Duty in the High Art event, and he's only available to those who purchase the premium track of the High Art event pass. Priced at 1100 COD Points, the premium event pass track includes two Seth Rogen skins, one unlocked instantly and the other unlocked as the final reward.

Seth Rogen's instant unlock is called "Fired Up" and fits the 4/20 theme of the event, while the final reward is called "Host Rogen" and features the actor wearing a colorful suit.

Call of Duty High Art event rewards

There are a total of 15 rewards to unlock during the High Art event in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Warzone. These are split between the free and premium event tracks, so you'll have to spend some money to get everything:

Free Track Seth's Tray Sticker 7.62 Mini-Rocket Conversion Attachment Psycho-Kettle Charm Ladra SMG Pot-tery Spray Vape Jape Emblem Casual Ops Operator Skin

Premium Track Fired Up Seth Rogen Operator Skin Weed Watch Gunscreen High Fliers Large Decal Glazed Out Assault Rifle Blueprint Flameware SMG Weapon Blueprint Ha! Emote Missed 'Em Finishing Move Host Rogen Seth Rogen Operator Skin



These rewards are available to all players, even those who don't own Black Ops 6 and only play Warzone. Just like the Squid Game event, all you have to do is earn XP to progress through the event tracks and earn new rewards. It's basically a mini Battle Pass.

Best Ways to Farm XP for Call of Duty High Art

As always, Double XP Tokens are the way to go if you want to blaze through the High Art event pass. XP in any game mode, whether that be multiplayer, Zombies, or Warzone, will count for the High Art event.

Also, you don't have to buy the premium track right from the get go. When you buy the premium track, rewards will be retroactively unlocked depending on how much XP you've earned. If you have enough XP to get the Host Rogen skin, you can just buy the premium event track to claim all the extra goodies.

Best Black Ops 6 XP Grind

To get the most XP in Black Ops 6 multiplayer, just pop a Double XP Token and grind as many objective-based modes as you can. The newly-added Demolition playlist is great for earning XP since basically every kill will have some bonus XP tacked onto it, and Domination is a classic mode for XP grinding for a reason.

The absolute best way to farm High Art XP is the Blaze of Glory event, though. Blaze of Glory starts on May 6 and adds a new limited-time mode called Joint Operations to Black Ops 6. This playlist includes multiple modes like Team Deathmatch, Hardpoint, and Domination, but it also includes modifiers that randomly pop up throughout matches.

You can experience third-person camera switches, low gravity, and more during Blaze of Glory matches, but the best modifier adds a +420 points score bonus to everything you do, granting huge chunks of XP for very little effort. The Blaze of Glory event is only available for the second week of High Art, though, so it's still a good idea to farm some XP in standard multiplayer before it goes live.

Best Zombies XP Grind

The usual Zombies XP grinding method still applies here, so enabling the Rampage modifier at the start of a match and then attempting to Exfil at round 11 or 16 is the best way to earn High Art Rewards.

There's a new limited-time mode called Zombie Snacks releasing alongside Season Three Reloaded, however, and that's an even better way to get XP. It replaces your health bar with a constantly depleting energy meter that can only be replenished by picking up snacks dropped by slain Zombies.

Not only will you get some extra points and XP during this mode, but completing the main quest on any Zombies map in this mode will net you 15,000 XP on top of everything else. Grab a squad and run through some of the easier maps like Liberty Falls to earn High Art rewards as fast as possible.

Best Warzone XP Grind

Warzone is a bit harder to get XP in because you won't see players as often as you would in multiplayer, but there are still options for XP grinders who want to earn High Art rewards this way.

Respawn modes are the way to go here, and thankfully, there are some new limited-time modes to help you grind XP. Massive Resurgence ups the player count to 120 for Verdansk Resurgence, and High Trip Resurgence gives every player predetermined loadouts and adds special perks to the loot pool.

Either of these modes works well for XP farming, so take your pick and drop in to earn those High Art skins and rewards. This is also a good chance to check out the returning train added back to Verdansk in the Season Three Reloaded update.

