Call of Duty Blaze of Glory event and rewards explained

The Call of Duty Blaze of Glory event is the latest 4/20-themed offering to arrive with the Season Three Reloaded update for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Warzone, where players can earn free rewards and new equipment for all modes. While the Call of Duty High Art event has most of the new rewards for this mid-season update – including two new Seth Rogen skins – there are plenty of things for players to enjoy during the Blaze of Glory event.

There isn't an event pass for Blaze of Glory. Instead, you'll have to jump into the new Joint Operations playlist and collect Blaze Bucks from defeated enemies to unlock the event rewards. A new perk and more are up for grabs here, including a fresh Field Upgrade for Zombies players as well, so here's everything you need to know about the Blaze of Glory event in Black Ops 6 and Warzone.

Call of Duty Blaze of Glory event schedule

The Blaze of Glory event will be live for one week in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Warzone, starting on Tuesday, May 6 and ending on Thursday, May 15. The High Art event will also be live during Blaze of Glory, so you can farm XP to unlock Seth Rogen while enjoying the new 4/20-themed modes.

Call of Duty Blaze of Glory event rewards

(Image credit: Activision)

Blaze Bucks, a limited-time event currency, are the main way to unlock rewards during the Blaze of Glory event. These are obtained from eliminated enemies in multiplayer matches and can also be found in supply crates in Warzone matches, giving you a couple of routes to stock up with this cash.

Each event reward has an associated Blaze Bucks cost, so you'll have to save up your cash to buy the stuff you want. We'll have a full rundown of the rewards and costs once they've been announced, but for now here are the highlights:

Vendetta Perk

Frost Blast Field Upgrade

Highly Decorated Weapon Camo

Other rewards will be offered during the Blaze of Glory event period, but these three are the main attractions. BlackCell owners will also receive an additional variant of the Highly Decorated camo on top of everything else. Once the event is over, these rewards will be unlockable via armory challenges like usual.

Best Ways to Farm Blaze Bucks for Call of Duty Blaze of Glory

(Image credit: Activision)

You'll earn Blaze Bucks just by playing the game naturally since they come from kills and supply crates, but there are optimal strategies for Blaze Buck farming in both Black Ops 6 multiplayer and Warzone battle royale.

Best Multiplayer Blaze Bucks Farming Method

The Blaze of Glory event adds a bunch of new limited-time playlists to Black Ops 6 multiplayer, and these are the best modes to get Blaze Bucks. Every kill will net you some Blaze Bucks as long as you manage to collect them from eliminated enemies before getting slain yourself, so small maps and fast-paced modes are king here.

Joint Operations is your best bet for farming Blaze Bucks since it includes a slew of modes like Hardpoint and Kill Order plus wacky modifiers that provide score bonuses, mess with gravity, change movement speed, and more.

There's also the new Blazetown 24/7 playlist, a 4/20-themed spin on the fan-favorite Nuketown. It's just Nuketown with a new color palette, so you should already know what to expect. This map has always been great for farming, and that still applies for Blaze Bucks since you'll be able to get many kills per match.

Best Warzone Blaze Bucks Farming Method

Things slow down in Warzone quite a bit since engagements don't happen nearly as often as they do in multiplayer, but Blaze Bucks can also be obtained from supply crates in battle royale matches.

Because of this, it's actually more efficient to just run around POIs opening as many crates as you can. You can do this in respawn modes like Resurgence, and there are two limited-time Resurgence playlists currently available during the event period as well. You should probably avoid busier locations like the Stadium or Superstore. The quieter outskirts of Verdansk still have plenty of supply caches to find.

The train is also back in Verdansk with the Season Three Reloaded update, and that's also a great place to rack up some kills and find some supply caches. It's a risky bet, but there's not much at stake if you're playing respawn modes Resurgence or Plunder. Since you get Blaze Bucks much faster than regular XP in Warzone, farming the Blaze of Glory event in Warzone is much easier than grinding the High Art event pass.

