The best assault rifles in Black Ops 6

The best Black Ops 6 assault rifles combine the stability and recoil control required to hit enemies at range, with the versatility that allows players to adapt to different combat situations on the fly. Some of them offer broad and accessible gunplay that’s best suited to those looking to get to grips with the new movement mechanics and hone their accuracy. Others are more specialized beasts, with a particular feel that can take a little while to master. If you’re looking to run the best guns in Black Ops 6, many of the top choices are indeed assault rifles.
Picking up an assault rifle, or AR, is always a solid choice, and so far, they’re all looking to be pretty viable, even when compared to fast-firing best SMGs in BO6. This is largely due to their increased firepower which, when combined with the right attachments, can be absolutely deadly at mid to long range. Here’s the best ARs in Black Ops 6, including some tips on the best attachments to set each up with.
Black Ops 6 XM4
There’s an argument to be made that the Black Ops 6 XM4 is the best gun overall in BO6. This is largely due to the fact that it’s the first gun that most Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 players will experiment with, and therefore the one that they spend the most time with. It’s also an extremely solid choice, with a great balance between Accuracy and Firepower. Controlling the minimal recoil is easy, and while there are certainly harder hitting assault rifles on this list, the XM4 is probably the most versatile.
Recommended XM4 attachments (eight with Gunfighter Wildcard):
- Optic: Prismatic Reflex
- Muzzle: Compensator
- Barrel: Long Barrel
- Underbarrel: Vertical Foregrip
- Magazine: Extended Mag I
- Rear Grip: Quickdraw Grip
- Stock: Light Stock
- Laser: Strelok Laser
Black Ops 6 AK-74
The Black Ops 6 AK-74 might not be quite the weapon that many were expecting upon first trying it out. It’s weightier and slower than the AK-74u from other Black Ops games, but easily makes up for this in the firepower department. Of all of the guns in Black Ops 6, the AK-74 has perhaps the easiest recoil pattern to control. Because of this, your accuracy with the weapon will be better than with others, and as long as you boost the Damage Range a bit, you can go toe to toe with enemies at pretty much any range.
Recommended AK-74 attachments (eight with Gunfighter Wildcard):
- Optic: Prismatic Reflex
- Muzzle: Compensator
- Barrel: Long Barrel
- Underbarrel: Vertical Foregrip
- Magazine: Fast Mag II (Fast Mag I at lower levels)
- Rear Grip: Quickdraw Grip
- Stock: Light Stock
- Laser: Steady Aim Laser
Black Ops 6 GPR 91
The GPR 91 is our final pick for the best AR in Black Ops 6, and it’s definitely the best one at range. This is because of its very high accuracy, and high rate of fire. Setting it up with right attachments will boost its range even further, though it won’t quite have the Firepower of the XM4. What it does have is some excellent Handling stats, making it one of the best feeling weapons you can use in the game.
Recommended GPR 91 attachments (eight with Gunfighter Wildcard):
- Optic: OM3 ‘92 HOLO
- Muzzle: Compensator
- Barrel: Long Barrel
- Underbarrel: Vertical Foregrip
- Magazine: Extended Mag I
- Rear Grip: Quickdraw Grip
- Stock: Heavy Stock
- Fire Mods: Nato Overpressured (switch to recoil Springs once you level the gun up enough)
