The best Black Ops 6 AK-74 loadout and build

The best Black Ops 6 AK-74 loadout takes the classic assault rifle and boosts its mobility and damage range, giving players the choice between fast-paced action and more considered tactical firefights. It’s a classic for a reason, as the AK-74 feels extremely good to use indeed. It’s weighty, slightly slower than its peers, but delivers damage in a steady stream of bullets. Adding the right attachments to this weapon takes it from a solid choice, to one of the best Black Ops 6 weapons you can pick.

While you might be tempted to choose a lightning fast SMG like the Black Ops 6 KSV, we recommend trying out an assault rifle like the AK-74 at first, especially while you’re leveling up. It’ll help you hone your accuracy, and can still be used in hipfire and up close if you want to experiment. Without further ado, here’s the best AK-74 build to use in Black Ops 6, as well as some tips on the best Perks, sidearm and Wildcard to bring it all together.

Best AK-74 loadout in Black Ops 6

(Image credit: Activision)

Recommended AK-74 attachments:

Optic : Prismatic Reflex

: Prismatic Reflex Muzzle : Compensator

: Compensator Barrel : Long Barrel

: Long Barrel Underbarrel : Vertical Foregrip

: Vertical Foregrip Magazine : Fast Mag II (Fast Mag I at lower levels)

: Fast Mag II (Fast Mag I at lower levels) Rear Grip : Quickdraw Grip

: Quickdraw Grip Stock : Light Stock

: Light Stock Laser: Steady Aim Laser

This best AK-74 build for Black Ops 6 focuses on boosting Firepower, Accuracy, Handling and Mobility. The Long Barrel is important for boosting the damage range, while the Vertical Foregrip stabilizes the horizontal recoil. All of this will make the weapon easier to control, and give you more options at range.

The Quickdraw Grip boosts ADS speed, which is the key to making the AK-74 decent at close mid-range. You’ll be able to snap your sights onto the enemy faster, and thanks to the Light Stock, you can easily transition from hipfire into ADS, without too much bullet spread. Ultimately, the Fast Mag is where you can exercise a bit of personal choice. If you find yourself needing more bullets in each round, swap things out for an Extended Mag. Otherwise the faster reload speed is much welcomed.

Best AK-74 class in Black Ops 6

(Image credit: Activision)

Secondary : Grekhova

: Grekhova Melee : Knife

: Knife Tactical Gear : Stim Shot

: Stim Shot Lethal Gear : Semtex

: Semtex Field Upgrade : Spring Mine

: Spring Mine Perks : Dexterity, Assassin, Double Time

: Dexterity, Assassin, Double Time Speciality : Enforcer

: Enforcer Wildcard: Gunfighter

This best AK-74 loadout is rounded out by the Grekhova pistol. This is a full auto pistol that can be modified to be extremely accurate in hipfire by adding the Weighted Stock. You’ll need to level it up quite a bit before you get access to a good slate of attachments, but aim for the ones listed below:

Muzzle : Compensator

: Compensator Barrel : Long Barrel

: Long Barrel Magazine : Extended Mag I

: Extended Mag I Rear Grip : Assault Grip

: Assault Grip Stock: Weighted Stock

Finally, let’s take a look at the Perks, Wildcard, Speciality and gear that make up this build. Firstly, we’ve gone with the Stim Shot. This is primarily due to the fact that the maps in Black Ops 6 are relatively small, and you’ll be taking damage quite often. If you’d rather, go for a Flashbang, which will give you more options when moving into buildings. The Perks to choose are Dexterity, Assassin, and Double Time. This will unlock the Enforcer Speciality, which gives you a small boost in healing rate after a kill. Finally, go for the Gunfighter Wildcard to allow for eight attachments on your primary weapon.

