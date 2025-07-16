Which Donkey Kong Bananza branching path should you take in the Divide?

The Donkey Kong Bananza Divide choice forces you to pick between the branching paths of the frigid Freezer Path and the tropical Forest Path. Your decision here doesn't really matter a whole lot as you must eventually visit both layers anyway, so you won't miss out on anything in Donkey Kong Bananza.

Numerically, the Freezer Layer comes first as SL 500 but the Forest Layer, SL 600, has a better Bananza form to unlock. To help you make the decision, I've explained in more detail how the Divide's branching paths work in DK Bananza and what to expect in each layer.

Should you pick the Freezer Path or the Forest Path in Donkey Kong Bananza? As I've said, the choice between the Freezer Path to the left and the Forest Path to the right in The Divide doesn't actually matter as once you complete either layer and reach SL 700, you'll be promptly sent back to the Divide to dive down to the layer you didn't play. That means you won't miss out on anything by choosing one over the other and it's just a matter of the order in which you unlock certain things (mainly the Donkey Kong Bananza Bananzas). Both levels are similarly large with multiple sublayers and many, many bananas. Here are the main features and hazards to be aware of it in each area:

Freezer Layer – SL 500: Zebra Bananza: Unlocked by collecting the Ancient Record pieces for the Elder. Clothes for DK and Pauline: DK can get Britches that reduce the damage ice water deals and Pauline's outfits increase the duration of the Zebra Bananza. Ice water: Inflicts damage whenever DK is swimming in it. Molten chocolate lava: Burns DK when touched. Fresh snow and mud: Slows DK's movement while wading through. Ice: DK slides around when walking on it but the Zebra Bananza can walk on it without slipping. Collapsing terrain: Fragile structures break immediately when DK stands on them, but the Zebra Bananza can outrun the collapses. Two boss fights



Forest Layer – SL 600: Ostrich Bananza: Unlocked by collecting the Ancient Record pieces for the Elder. Clothes for DK and Pauline: DK can get Britches that reduce the damage poison water deals and Pauline's outfits increase the duration of the Ostrich Bananza. Poison water: Inflicts high damage whenever DK is swimming in it. Red thorns: Damage DK whenever he touches them. Many enemies are also covered in these thorns. Mud: Slows DK's movement while wading through. One boss fight



The Freezer Layer certainly seems more dangerous, but most of the hazards can be dealt with or avoided quite easily and some aren’t even that common. Conversely, the Forest Layer's poison is seemingly everywhere and can be a massive nuisance.

While the Ostrich Bananza would arguably be good to get early to help in the Freezer Layer, I think it's marginally better to do the Freezer Layer first to gather bananas to upgrade DK's health and unlock some of the best Donkey Kong Bananza skills in preparation for the Forest Layer's poison swamps.

This is also the only instance of branching paths in the whole game, so you don't need to worry about making more choices like this in DK Bananza.

