Crimson Desert: Everything we know so far about the upcoming game

It may have taken a few years, but Crimson Desert is finally releasing in 2025. That's right, one of the most talked about new games since it was first announced in 2019 is heading our way after its bumpy development journey.

From the minds behind the massively popular MMORPG Black Desert Online, Crimson Desert was initially delayed back in 2021 before picking up steam and racing toward a 2025 release window. Luckily, things are back on track, and from what we've seen from gameplay footage and teasers so far, the extra time spent on Crimson Desert was well worth it. There's dynamic combat, massive boss fights, and stunning scenes for us to explore as we journey around the medieval continent of Pywel.

With all the recent news and updates shared by the game's developer, Pearl Abyss, there's a lot to unpack, but the good news is that you've come to the right place for all the details. From the Crimson Desert release date, trailer, platforms, and more, here's everything we know so far about the upcoming adventure game.

Currently, the Crimson Desert release window is confirmed to be Q2 of 2025. We don't have a specific release date yet, but 2025 is only a few months away, so we should have more news soon.

So far, we can guess that the Crimson Desert release date will arrive either in April, June, or July of next year. However, nothing has been confirmed yet, so keep your eyes on this page as more information heads our way. In the meantime, you can read our list of the best single-player games to tide you over while we wait on more Crimson Desert updates.

Crimson Desert platforms

Crimson Desert will be available to play on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X and Series S once it releases in 2025. This is great news, since it means that both PC and console players will be covered for the release.

We are still awaiting confirmation on whether Crimson Desert will be available on Game Pass. Its predecessor, Black Desert Online, was on Game Pass until August 2023. So there is hope that we'll see the new game on there in the future. Stay tuned for updates.

Crimson Desert setting and story

Crimson Desert was originally set to be a prequel to Black Desert Online. However, during its development, Pearl Abyss decided to make the game its own story set in the same universe as Black Desert instead.

The upcoming game is set on the continent of Pywel, but takes place in the same high fantasy world that Black Desert Online fans are familiar with. According to Pearl Abyss's website, Pywel is a "vast but divided continent", that you'll have to travel as you take on the role of the mercenary Kliff Macduff.

It seems like the main story of the game revolves around various power struggles after the King of Demeniss, Unifier of Lands, falls into a coma. With the king's absence, there's a power vacuum that tons of enemies are keen to take advantage of and are willing to take you down in the process.

It seems like our main character, Macduff, will be forced to rise into a leadership role as he forms a group of mercenaries to keep opportunistic villains in check. Along with forming a group of allies, you'll have to fight for survival and face the demons from your past, too.

We also know that Crimson Deserts' setting includes some mythical beasts and tons of different environments to encounter and explore as you make your way through the war-torn continent of Pywel. I don't know about you but this story feels very similar to most of the best adventure games with a fantasy setting, so we're super excited to learn about more plot details.

Crimson Desert trailer

Crimson Desert â€“ Official Gameplay Trailer | gamescom ONL 2023 - YouTube Watch On

Last year's Crimson Desert trailer was released during Gamescom 2023 and gave us plenty of sword-swinging action. In the clip, we see Macduff duck, dodge, and draw his sword against several enemies as he travels through Pywel.

While the teaser gives us a look at the combat in the upcoming game, it also shows us stunning environments. Honestly, we are just as excited about riding around and exploring the vast landscapes with our horses as we are about all the medieval combat action heading our way.

Crimson Desert gameplay

Crimson Desert â€“ Staglord Boss Battle Gameplay | gamescom 2024 - YouTube Watch On

Unlike Black Desert Online, an MMORPG, Crimson Desert is a single-player, open world adventure game. According to Pearl Abyss's website, the new game will also take notes from all the best RPGs that came before it by letting your choices and actions as a player affect the world around you and the overall story of Crimson Desert itself (exciting times).

The mercenaries that you may meet on your adventure all have their own unique backstories, too, promising tons of stories to enjoy in between various battles with enemies. There also seems to be a heavy emphasis on combat in Crimson Desert, with three recently shared gameplay clips from Gamescom 2024 showing intense boss battles similar to the likes of those in Dragon's Dogma 2. If you want a full combat breakdown in the upcoming game, you can check out our in-depth dive on the subject in our Crimson Desert preview.

Pearl Abyss has also promised players a new generation of weapons to accompany classic ones, along with the feature of alchemy that you can use to give your weapons special abilities. It's all very exciting, and before you ask, yes, you can also take down enemies while on horseback. Talk about living the dream, right?

Can you pre-order Crimson Desert?

Currently, you can't pre-order Crimson Desert on any platform. However, we'll keep a close eye out for all the latest news to ensure you can see all the options and the best deals once they come through.

