Xbox finally has a VR headset, but it's not the PSVR 2 rival I was hoping for

I've been waiting for Xbox to release a VR headset for years. PlayStation first joined the market all the way back in 2016 when it launched PSVR, and it's still one of the top dogs thanks to PSVR 2. Sony has pretty much been scoring open goals in the console VR market for almost a decade now because Microsoft won't meet it on the field, so I really thought we'd see an Xbox headset of some kind well before now. Yes, the wider best VR headset race is a pretty competitive one, but to me, Microsoft has always seemed a natural runner for it.

I mean, let's think about it. Microsoft makes Windows, it has a well-established gaming workforce through its Xbox studios and hardware teams, and if there's one thing Game Pass is missing compared to Steam and the PlayStation store, it's VR games. With such an increased emphasis on PC play from Xbox, doesn't VR seem like a natural next step to you?

All of that adds up in my head, so long before we had leaks about Project Brooklyn (the mid-generation Xbox Series X refresh that never arrived), and before the idea of an Xbox handheld was a glint in Phil Spencer's eye, I was silently hoping for an Xbox VR headset. And what do I have to show for all that time waiting? The Meta Quest 3S Xbox Edition.

This new, limited edition headset sums up Xbox's entire hardware strategy in recent times. It's lost the console race, and Phil Spencer has admitted that publicly more than once. So instead of making new devices on its own, it's seeing what's already successful out there, making Xbox-flavoured versions of them, and using Game Pass and Play Anywhere to claim it's theirs. Everything is an Xbox, right?

There's an awful lot of hype around the Asus ROG Xbox Ally, but for a Limited Edition of the Meta Quest 3S (a very popular device already), I'm a little surprised to still see it readily available for $399 at Best Buy, and £379 at Argos in the UK. Xbox warned that this headset would be in really short supply, so I'm a bit curious as to why it hasn't vanished already.

It's not like the Quest 3S Xbox Edition is a bad deal by any means. If I'm honest, it might be the best value Quest 3 bundle deal, and that's coming from someone who covers their prices on a weekly basis. You get a black version of the headset, an Elite head strap, 3 months of Game Pass Ultimate, and an Xbox controller. Is that enough to warrant a $100 jump in price? I'm not entirely convinced, but next to the 256GB of the headset on its own for the same amount of money, it's certainly pulling my eye.

But I'd be lying if I said this Xbox-flavored VR headset was what I had been waiting for. What I wanted was a VR headset that would take the fight to Meta, not join it. With a refined version of Windows, you could make a mixed-reality interface that positions itself as an alternative to Meta's HorizonOS. That wouldn't be totally out of the question, since it looks like the upcoming Valve Deckard will be doing just that with SteamOS.

The VR market is screaming out for more affordable mixed-reality HMDs (head-mounted displays), and if Microsoft were to make its own, it'd be a massive thorn in Sony's paw. PSVR 2 launched just before mixed-reality became the norm, and if it had some standalone power for spatial computing, it'd be taking the fight to Meta's Quest headsets even more than it currently is.

Microsoft hasn't made its own VR games before, which may be why it's hesitant to swan dive into the market. Right now, it's got a toe firmly in the water, but I think we all know what it could do to create more interest.

Game Pass is still one of the best value subscriptions for any gamer not playing on a PlayStation. Mobile, Xbox, PC, Laptop, TV, and now Quest players can all benefit from Play Anywhere, but why not go a step further? If Game Pass managed to secure a few VR titles for headset users, it'd be even more appealing. Particularly this year, when the PlayStation Plus library has lost a few of its standout VR titles like Walkabout Mini Golf VR, Kayak Mirage, Before Your Eyes, and Job Simulator.

Whatever deal Microsoft and Meta have struck, though, I'm sure there's likely been an agreement for Game Pass not to include VR games since it'd likely harm Meta Quest+, which offers its own free VR titles each month. No matter what form it takes, I'd love to see more of Microsoft in the VR market. I personally hope that the Quest 3S Xbox Edition is a success so that it shows Phil Spencer's team that the demand for Xbox in VR is there.

