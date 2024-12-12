The Game Awards 2024 live coverage – all the nominees, winner predictions, and rumors ahead of the event

The Game Awards for 2024 is nearly here, putting a full stop on a year that's seen plenty of big blockbusters, surprise breakouts, and indie darlings to become enamored with. Much like the Golden Joystick Awards, tonight is about celebrating all of it.

While much of the show will play out familiarly, there are some new additions this year to spice things up. Namely, expansions are eligible for the Game of the Year award, so Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree could snag the gong. Looking at the rest of the nominees, it's a great year if you enjoy a good JRPG, as Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth and Metaphor: ReFantazio are up for several awards.

Then you've got the announcements. Plenty will be left as a surprise for the big event, though the likes of Borderlands 4 and Mafia: The Old Country have already confirmed they'll make an appearance with plenty to show. Of course, you've got plenty of rumors swirling around as we near The Game Awards' start date, though you'll need to wait and see how accurate any of them are.

Regardless of what you're here for, we'll cover everything in the run-up to The Game Awards 2024, from how to watch the event and when it starts to all the nominees and reveal rumors. When it all kicks off, we'll cover the big announcements, trailers, and winners as they happen. So do check in if you want to be kept up to date.

How to watch The Game Awards 2024

You can watch The Game Awards on YouTube, Twitch, TikTok, and many more platforms. As for start time itself, that's today (December 12) at 4:30 pm PST and 7:30 EST, translating to 12:30am GMT and 1:30am CET on December 13 if you're across the pond.