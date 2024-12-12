The Game Awards 2024 live coverage – all the nominees, winner predictions, and rumors ahead of the event
We've also got everything you need to know about The Game Awards 2024 start time and how to watch the event
The Game Awards for 2024 is nearly here, putting a full stop on a year that's seen plenty of big blockbusters, surprise breakouts, and indie darlings to become enamored with. Much like the Golden Joystick Awards, tonight is about celebrating all of it.
While much of the show will play out familiarly, there are some new additions this year to spice things up. Namely, expansions are eligible for the Game of the Year award, so Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree could snag the gong. Looking at the rest of the nominees, it's a great year if you enjoy a good JRPG, as Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth and Metaphor: ReFantazio are up for several awards.
Then you've got the announcements. Plenty will be left as a surprise for the big event, though the likes of Borderlands 4 and Mafia: The Old Country have already confirmed they'll make an appearance with plenty to show. Of course, you've got plenty of rumors swirling around as we near The Game Awards' start date, though you'll need to wait and see how accurate any of them are.
Regardless of what you're here for, we'll cover everything in the run-up to The Game Awards 2024, from how to watch the event and when it starts to all the nominees and reveal rumors. When it all kicks off, we'll cover the big announcements, trailers, and winners as they happen. So do check in if you want to be kept up to date.
How to watch The Game Awards 2024
You can watch The Game Awards on YouTube, Twitch, TikTok, and many more platforms. As for start time itself, that's today (December 12) at 4:30 pm PST and 7:30 EST, translating to 12:30am GMT and 1:30am CET on December 13 if you're across the pond.
- Players' Voice
- Best Esports Team
- Best Esports Athlete
- Best Esports Game
- Content Creator of the Year
- Most Anticipated Game
- Best Adaptation
- Best Multiplayer
- Best Sports / Racing
- Best Sim / Strategy Game
- Best Family Game
- Best Fighting Game
- Best RPG
- Best Action / Adventure Game
- Best Action Game
- Best VR/AR Game
- Best Mobile Game
- Best Debut Indie Game
- Best Independent Game
- Best Community Support
- Best Ongoing
- Games for Impact
- Innovation In Accessibility
- Best Performance
- Best Audio Design
- Best Score And Music
- Best Art Direction
- Best Narrative
- Best Game Direction
- Game of the Year
Back to the actual Game Awards, one game we know we're seeing is Borderlands 4. Gearbox CEO Randy Pitchford initially told us all about the new trailer sooner than he was allowed to, but has since shared more – with The Game Awards' blessing, we presume. Expect "a lot of in-game footage" and "a sick, never-before-seen original cinematic sequence" that'll bridge the gap between Borderlands 3.
If you're looking for something a wee bit different from The Game Awards, an indie is kicking off The Game Awards for Games Who Can't Afford the Game Awards tomorrow. The show will spotlight over 70 indie games across various genres and hand out some very serious awards – like the 'Most Likely to Make You Quit Your Job and Become an Artist' prize. Serious business.
Phew! After going over all the nominees, you can see why The Game Awards last as long as they do - especially when you factor in the musical acts and trailers. If you haven't been counting, Astro Bot and Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth lead on nominations with seven each. Then you've got Metaphor: ReFantazio with six, and so on.
As for who the big winners might be, FF7 Rebirth and Helldivers 2 won big at this year's Golden Joysticks, so I wouldn't be surprised to see the same here. Mind you, Elden Ring's Shadow of the Erdtree DLC is running in more categories here, so that'll likely influence how it all plays out. As ever, we need only wait and see.
Players' Voice
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Genshin Impact
- Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
- Wuthering Waves
- Zenless Zone Zero
Best Esports Team
- Bilibili Gaming (League of Legends)
- Gen.G (League of Legends)
- NAVI (Counter-Strike)
- T1 (League of Legends)
- Team Liquid (DOTA 2)
Best Esports Athlete
- Neta '33' Shapira (DOTA 2)
- Aleksi 'Aleksib' Virolainen (Counter-Strike 2)
- Jeong 'Chovy' Ji-hoon (League of Legends)
- Lee 'Faker' Sang-hyeok (League of Legends)
- Mathieu 'ZyWoO' Herbaut (Counter-Strike 2)
- Zheng 'ZmjjKk' Yongkang (Valorant)
Best Esports Game
- Counter-Strike 2
- DOTA 2
- League of Legends
- Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
- Valorant
Content Creator of the Year
- CaseOh
- IlloJuan
- Techno Gamerz
- TypicalGamer
- Usada Pekora
Most Anticipated Game
- Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
- Ghost of Yōtei
- GTA 6
- Metroid Prime 4: Beyond
- Monster Hunter Wilds
Best Adaptation
- Arcane
- Fallout
- Knuckles
- Like a Dragon: Yakuza
- Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft
Best Multiplayer
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Helldivers 2
- Super Mario Party Jamboree
- Tekken 8
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2
Best Sports / Racing
- F1 24
- EA Sports FC 25
- NBA 2K25
- Top Spin 2K25
- WWE 2K24
Best Sim / Strategy Game
- Age of Mythology: Retold
- Frostpunk 2
- Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess
- Manor Lords
- Unicorn Overlord
Best Family Game
- Astro Bot
- Princess Peach: Showtime
- Super Mario Party Jamboree
- The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
- The Plucky Squire
Best Fighting Game
- Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero
- Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising
- Marvel vs Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics
- MultiVersus
- Tekken 8
Best RPG
- Dragon’s Dogma 2
- Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree
- Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
- Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
- Metaphor: ReFantazio
Best Action / Adventure Game
- Astro Bot
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
- Silent Hill 2
- Star Wars Outlaws
- The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
Best Action Game
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Helldivers 2
- Stellar Blade
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2
Best VR/AR Game
- Arizona Sunshine Remake
- Asgard's Wrath 2
- Batman: Arkham Shadow
- Metal: Hellsinger VR
- Metro Awakening
Best Mobile Game
- AFK Journey
- Balatro
- Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket
- Wuthering Waves
- Zenless Zone Zero
Best Debut Indie Game
- Animal Well
- Balatro
- Manor Lords
- Pacific Drive
- The Plucky Squire
Best Independent Game
- Animal Well
- Balatro
- Lorelei and the Laser Eyes
- Neva
- UFO 50
Best Community Support
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- Final Fantasy 14
- Fortnite
- Helldivers 2
- No Man’s Sky
Best Ongoing
- Destiny 2
- Diablo 4
- Final Fantasy 14
- Fortnite
- Helldivers 2
Games for Impact
- Indika
- Neva
- Life is Strange: Double Exposure
- Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2
- Tales of Kenzera: Zau
- Closer the Distance
Innovation In Accessibility
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Diablo 4
- Dragon Age: The Veilguard
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
- Star Wars Outlaws
Best Performance
- Briana White, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
- Hannah Telle, Life is Strange: Double Exposure
- Humberly González, Star Wars Outlaws
- Luke Roberts, Silent Hill 2
- Melina Juergens, Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2
Best Audio Design
- Astro Bot
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
- Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2
- Silent Hill 2
Best Score And Music
- Astro Bot
- Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
- Metaphor: ReFantazio
- Silent Hill 2
- Stellar Blade
Best Art Direction
- Astro Bot
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree
- Metaphor: ReFantazio
- Neva
Best Narrative
- Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
- Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
- Metaphor: ReFantanzio
- Senua's Saga: Hellblade II
- Silent Hill 2
Best Game Direction
- Astro Bot
- Balatro
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree
- Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
- Metaphor: ReFantazio
Why yes, that is Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree among the gang. A first for The Game Awards, expansions and the like are up for the top prize this year.
Game of the Year
- Astro Bot
- Balatro
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree
- Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
- Metaphor: ReFantazio
Before we continue, here are the nominees from all the major categories.
We're due to get a "full world premiere reveal" of Mafia: The Old Country at the big show, though a YouTube ad may have given away the release window. Interestingly, if that window turns out to be true, then the game might not be too far away from another Take-Two published game, GTA 6.
And we're off! We've still got some time until the show kicks off so if you've not done that run to the shop to stock up on snacks, now is the time.
"We don't want to rest on our laurels": I've spent over 2000 hours playing the Total War: Warhammer trilogy, and its latest DLC ties the bow on Warhammer 3's best year yet
Assassin's Creed Shadows devs "felt there was a stickiness in the parkour," but the delay allowed time for it to be fixed along with improvements to parrying mechanics