Borderlands 4's reveal this week includes "a lot of in-game footage" and "a sick, never-before-seen original cinematic sequence" that'll bridge the gap between Borderlands 3
Gearbox CEO Randy Pitchford says "I AM EXCITE!"
Borderlands 4 is set to get its actual reveal during The Game Awards in a few days, and Gearbox CEO Randy Pitchford is already teasing "a lot of in-game footage," as well as a cinematic that'll seemingly bridge the gap between Borderlands 3 and the upcoming release.
The fact that we're getting a fresh trailer during the awards show hasn't exactly come as an enormous shock, as last week, Pitchford openly revealed that he was "cooking up a new Borderlands 4 trailer and it's badass af," even if he was "not supposed to talk about it" at that point. Now, though, Gearbox has confirmed that it'll give us our "first look at the most ambitious Borderlands yet," which is welcome news after the initial teaser gave so little to pore over, and Pitchford is clearly very hyped himself.
"Yes, there is GAME PLAY in the trailer! Also, in addition to a lot of in-game footage, I will share a sick, never-before-seen original cinematic sequence depicting a moment that occurs about half way between the end of Borderlands 3 and the beginning of Borderlands 4," he reveals on Twitter. "I AM EXCITE!"
I can only imagine that the cinematic is going to give everyone plenty of juicy lore to unpack, and potentially some theories about the story of the next game, too. As for the trailer itself, Pitchford already confirmed that the "first frames of trailer are [the] last frames of [the] teaser" we got during Gamescom Opening Night Live in August, so at the very least we know how it's going to begin. But what will it contain? The CEO previously teased that there "are a couple of familiar faces that show up," so we'll have to keep an eye out for those.
Many will undoubtedly be hoping to see a release date, too, but for now, we know that Borderlands 4 is supposed to arrive sometime from April onwards next year, at a point when it won't clash with GTA 6.
