Elden Ring's Let Me Solo Her already has 155 hours in Nightreign largely spent helping other players, and like us he's hoping for more maps and characters
There's still more to conquer
Let Me Solo Her, the Elden Ring legend who helped countless players defeat Malenia, the hardest boss in the game, has just reached 700,000 subscribers on YouTube. In a celebratory Q&A, he shares his thoughts on Elden Ring Nightreign and upcoming Switch 2 exclusive The Duskbloods.
"So far, Nightreign has been an absolute blast to play and I'm already 155 hours in," he says. "I think that's a record for the amount of hours that I've put in [in] such a short time."
The live-service and roguelite elements of Nightreign make it very moreish, so I'm not surprised this is the fastest Let Me Solo Her has racked up that number of hours.
"And with the way the enhanced bosses have been coming out, I really like the direction they're going with this. I'm hoping for new maps and new characters now for Nightreign."
The first of the enhanced, limited time bosses, known as Everdark Sovereigns, was Adel, Baron of the Night – a juiced-up version of the Gaping Jaw Nightlord that was a real tough nut to crack. The second, Fulghor, Champion of Nightglow, was considered relatively easy by the community, and the third one is a now a trio boss, so good luck.
As for The Duskbloods, Let Me Solo Her still isn't sure about it, mostly because he'd need to buy a Nintendo Switch 2 specifically for that one game, and "I don't really play other Nintendo games as of right now."
Despite spending so much time on Nightreign, "I actually still do help people in Elden Ring, although it is significantly fewer." He now looks for people asking for help in the game's Discord server.
And his exploits are so legendary that they even get recognized in other games. He shares a screenshot of a chat log in Helldivers 2, where one player asks: "Is that the real Let me solo her?" To this, he replies patriotically: "Focus on the mission at hand, Helldiver."
