As Borderlands 4 looms, Gearbox boss Randy Pitchford seems to tease "seamless" loading, then promises to "absolutely elaborate" but vanishes for now

Borderlands 4 is set to add to 2025's packed lineup of games, and it looks like Gearbox boss Randy Pitchford is already doing his best to hype everyone up as he appears to tease "seamless" loading, despite not actually elaborating on that in the slightest.

Over on Twitter, Pitchford has sent a short but sweet tweet that raises far more questions than answers in response to one content creator, JoltzDude139, simply enjoying how fast their PC loads Borderlands 2. "Seamless loading will be a reality someday," they innocently write , prompting Pitchford to jump in. "Seamless, you say?" he teases.

After being told under no uncertain terms that he "must elaborate" and "can't leave us hanging with a message like that with BL4 on the horizon," for a moment, it seemed that Pitchford really was going to spill the beans. "I will absolutely elaborate," he proclaims. The problem is, that was 16 hours ago, and he's not tweeted a thing since. That was enough of that, it seems.

I will absolutely elaborate.October 25, 2024

Now, either he's gotten very distracted, or he wasn't actually planning to elaborate right then and there in the first place. To be fair, he didn't say when he would, so he wouldn't be lying even if he followed up on it next year. For the time being though, we're left without an explanation, nor anything concrete to know if he was truly talking about Borderlands 4 or not.

There's still a lot we don't know about the upcoming installment – we've not even seen any gameplay footage yet. However, earlier this year, Pitchford told GamesRadar+ that he was "confident that our fans are going to be very, very happy with the next video game project," so here's hoping that it'll be able to meet expectations in 2025.

Randy Pitchford wasn't the only one teasing Borderlands 4, because another Gearbox developer basically spoiled the reveal trailer 2 years ago.